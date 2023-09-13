Hdfc Bank Share Price Live blog for 13 Sep 2023

On the last day, HDFC Bank opened at ₹1641 and closed at ₹1632.05. The stock had a high of ₹1642.45 and a low of ₹1624. The market capitalization of the bank is ₹1,23,997.1 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1757.8 and the 52-week low is ₹1365.05. The BSE volume for the day was 647,572 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.