comScore
Active Stocks
Mon Aug 14 2023 09:36:56
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 118.35 -1.62%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 562.5 -2.04%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 596.95 -2.41%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 212.1 -0.42%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,604.95 -0.87%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Hdfc Bank Share Price Live blog for 14 Aug 2023
Back
LIVE UPDATES

Hdfc Bank Share Price Live blog for 14 Aug 2023

1 min read . Updated: 14 Aug 2023, 09:38 AM IST Livemint

Hdfc Bank stock price went down today, 14 Aug 2023, by -0.98 %. The stock closed at 1619.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1603.2 per share. Investors should monitor Hdfc Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hdfc BankPremium
Hdfc Bank

On the last day, HDFC Bank opened at 1610.0 and closed at 1619.05. The highest price reached during the day was 1613.15, while the lowest price was 1601.15. The market capitalization of HDFC Bank is 1211684.0007671 crore. The 52-week high is 1757.8 and the 52-week low is 1365.05. The total BSE volume for the day was 42522 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

14 Aug 2023, 09:38:12 AM IST

Hdfc Bank Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-2.02%
3 Months-7.83%
6 Months-2.31%
YTD-0.57%
1 Year8.96%
14 Aug 2023, 09:34:40 AM IST

Hdfc Bank Live Updates

14 Aug 2023, 09:24:12 AM IST

Hdfc Bank share price Live :Hdfc Bank closed at ₹1619.05 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, HDFC Bank on the BSE had a volume of 42,593 shares. The closing price for the stock was 1619.05.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App
×
userProfile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My Reads Watchlist Feedback Redeem a Gift Card Logout