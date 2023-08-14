Hdfc Bank Share Price Live blog for 14 Aug 2023

On the last day, HDFC Bank opened at ₹1610.0 and closed at ₹1619.05. The highest price reached during the day was ₹1613.15, while the lowest price was ₹1601.15. The market capitalization of HDFC Bank is 1211684.0007671 crore. The 52-week high is ₹1757.8 and the 52-week low is ₹1365.05. The total BSE volume for the day was 42522 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
14 Aug 2023, 09:38 AM IST
Hdfc Bank Price Analysis
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-2.02%
|3 Months
|-7.83%
|6 Months
|-2.31%
|YTD
|-0.57%
|1 Year
|8.96%
14 Aug 2023, 09:34 AM IST
Hdfc Bank Live Updates
14 Aug 2023, 09:24 AM IST
Hdfc Bank share price Live :Hdfc Bank closed at ₹1619.05 on last trading day
