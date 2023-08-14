Hello User
Hdfc Bank Share Price Live blog for 14 Aug 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:38 AM IST

Hdfc Bank stock price went down today, 14 Aug 2023, by -0.98 %. The stock closed at 1619.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1603.2 per share. Investors should monitor Hdfc Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hdfc Bank

On the last day, HDFC Bank opened at 1610.0 and closed at 1619.05. The highest price reached during the day was 1613.15, while the lowest price was 1601.15. The market capitalization of HDFC Bank is 1211684.0007671 crore. The 52-week high is 1757.8 and the 52-week low is 1365.05. The total BSE volume for the day was 42522 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Hdfc Bank Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-2.02%
3 Months-7.83%
6 Months-2.31%
YTD-0.57%
1 Year8.96%
14 Aug 2023, 09:34 AM IST Hdfc Bank Live Updates

14 Aug 2023, 09:24 AM IST Hdfc Bank share price Live :Hdfc Bank closed at ₹1619.05 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, HDFC Bank on the BSE had a volume of 42,593 shares. The closing price for the stock was 1619.05.

