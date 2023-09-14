Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Hdfc Bank share price Today Live Updates : HDFC Bank stock soars on positive trading day

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:00 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Hdfc Bank stock price went up today, 14 Sep 2023, by 0.43 %. The stock closed at 1636.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1643.85 per share. Investors should monitor Hdfc Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hdfc Bank

On the last day, HDFC Bank opened at 1634 and closed at 1636.8. The stock reached a high of 1651.6 and a low of 1629.4. The market capitalization of HDFC Bank is 12,45,315.9 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1757.8 and the 52-week low is 1365.05. The BSE volume for the stock was 1,91,918 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

14 Sep 2023, 09:00 AM IST Hdfc Bank share price Today :Hdfc Bank trading at ₹1643.85, up 0.43% from yesterday's ₹1636.8

The current data for HDFC Bank stock shows that the price is 1643.85, with a percent change of 0.43 and a net change of 7.05. This means that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value, with a positive percent change and net change.

14 Sep 2023, 08:06 AM IST Hdfc Bank share price Live :Hdfc Bank closed at ₹1636.8 on last trading day

On the last day, HDFC Bank had a trading volume of 191,918 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the shares was 1636.8.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.