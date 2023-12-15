Hdfc Bank share price Today Live Updates : HDFC Bank's Stock Falls as Market Sentiment Turns Negative

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today : On the last day, HDFC Bank opened at ₹1644 and closed at ₹1631.6. The stock reached a high of ₹1658.5 and a low of ₹1644. The market capitalization of the bank is ₹12,52,391.34 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1757.8 and the 52-week low is ₹1460.55. The BSE volume for the day was 431,339 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.