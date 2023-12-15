Hdfc Bank share price Today Live Updates : HDFC Bank's Stock Falls as Market Sentiment Turns Negative

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today : On the last day, HDFC Bank opened at ₹1644 and closed at ₹1631.6. The stock reached a high of ₹1658.5 and a low of ₹1644. The market capitalization of the bank is ₹12,52,391.34 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1757.8 and the 52-week low is ₹1460.55. The BSE volume for the day was 431,339 shares.
The current data for HDFC Bank stock shows that the price is ₹1649.4 with a percent change of -0.03. This means that the stock has decreased by 0.03% compared to the previous trading day. The net change is -0.55, indicating a decrease of ₹0.55 in the stock price. Overall, the stock has experienced a slight decline in value.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.21%
|3 Months
|-3.83%
|6 Months
|4.3%
|YTD
|1.35%
|1 Year
|-0.73%
The current price of HDFC Bank stock is ₹1649.95, with a percent change of 1.12 and a net change of 18.35. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 1.12% and has risen by 18.35 points.
On the last day, HDFC Bank had a trading volume of 431,339 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was ₹1631.6.
