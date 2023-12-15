Hello User
Hdfc Bank share price Today Live Updates : HDFC Bank's Stock Falls as Market Sentiment Turns Negative

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:52 AM IST
Livemint

Hdfc Bank stock price went down today, 15 Dec 2023, by -0.03 %. The stock closed at 1649.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1649.4 per share. Investors should monitor Hdfc Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hdfc Bank Stock Price Today

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today : On the last day, HDFC Bank opened at 1644 and closed at 1631.6. The stock reached a high of 1658.5 and a low of 1644. The market capitalization of the bank is 12,52,391.34 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1757.8 and the 52-week low is 1460.55. The BSE volume for the day was 431,339 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

15 Dec 2023, 09:52 AM IST Hdfc Bank Live Updates

15 Dec 2023, 09:52 AM IST Hdfc Bank share price update :Hdfc Bank trading at ₹1649.4, down -0.03% from yesterday's ₹1649.95

The current data for HDFC Bank stock shows that the price is 1649.4 with a percent change of -0.03. This means that the stock has decreased by 0.03% compared to the previous trading day. The net change is -0.55, indicating a decrease of 0.55 in the stock price. Overall, the stock has experienced a slight decline in value.

15 Dec 2023, 09:33 AM IST Hdfc Bank share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.21%
3 Months-3.83%
6 Months4.3%
YTD1.35%
1 Year-0.73%
15 Dec 2023, 09:07 AM IST Hdfc Bank share price Today :Hdfc Bank trading at ₹1649.95, up 1.12% from yesterday's ₹1631.6

The current price of HDFC Bank stock is 1649.95, with a percent change of 1.12 and a net change of 18.35. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 1.12% and has risen by 18.35 points.

15 Dec 2023, 08:05 AM IST Hdfc Bank share price Live :Hdfc Bank closed at ₹1631.6 on last trading day

On the last day, HDFC Bank had a trading volume of 431,339 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 1631.6.

