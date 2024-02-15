Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Hdfc Bank share price Today Live Updates : HDFC Bank Surges in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:12 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Hdfc Bank stock price went up today, 15 Feb 2024, by 0.27 %. The stock closed at 1384 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1387.8 per share. Investors should monitor Hdfc Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hdfc Bank Stock Price Today

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today : HDFC Bank's stock opened at 1380.9 and closed at 1394 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of 1391.45 and a low of 1363.45 during the day. The market capitalization of the company stands at 10,51,256.71 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 1757.8 and 1382.4 respectively. The BSE volume for the stock was 782,159 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

15 Feb 2024, 09:12 AM IST Hdfc Bank share price Today :Hdfc Bank trading at ₹1387.8, up 0.27% from yesterday's ₹1384

Based on the current data, the HDFC Bank stock price is 1387.8. It has experienced a 0.27 percent change, equivalent to a net change of 3.8.

15 Feb 2024, 08:06 AM IST Hdfc Bank share price Live :Hdfc Bank closed at ₹1394 on last trading day

On the last day, HDFC Bank had a BSE volume of 782,159 shares and closed at a price of 1,394.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!