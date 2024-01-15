Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Hdfc Bank Share Price Live blog for 15 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:02 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Hdfc Bank stock price went down today, 15 Jan 2024, by -0.57 %. The stock closed at 1649 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1639.55 per share. Investors should monitor Hdfc Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hdfc Bank Stock Price Today

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today : On the last day, HDFC Bank opened at 1650.05 and closed at 1649. The highest price reached during the day was 1656.15, while the lowest was 1633.55. The market capitalization of HDFC Bank is 12,44,824.29 crore. The 52-week high and low prices are 1757.8 and 1460.55 respectively. The BSE volume for HDFC Bank shares on that day was 798,897.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

15 Jan 2024, 08:03 AM IST Hdfc Bank share price Live :Hdfc Bank closed at ₹1649 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, HDFC Bank had a BSE volume of 798,897 shares. The closing price for the day was 1,649.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.