Hdfc Bank Share Price Live blog for 15 Nov 2023

On the last day, HDFC Bank opened at ₹1490.35 and closed at ₹1500.05. The high for the day was ₹1496 and the low was ₹1485.95. The market capitalization of HDFC Bank is ₹1130091.21 crore. The 52-week high is ₹1757.8 and the 52-week low is ₹1460.55. The BSE volume for HDFC Bank was 608994 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.