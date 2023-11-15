Hello User
Hdfc Bank Share Price Live blog for 15 Nov 2023

1 min read . 08:05 AM IST
Hdfc Bank stock price went down today, 15 Nov 2023, by -0.73 %. The stock closed at 1500.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1489.15 per share. Investors should monitor Hdfc Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

On the last day, HDFC Bank opened at 1490.35 and closed at 1500.05. The high for the day was 1496 and the low was 1485.95. The market capitalization of HDFC Bank is 1130091.21 crore. The 52-week high is 1757.8 and the 52-week low is 1460.55. The BSE volume for HDFC Bank was 608994 shares.

15 Nov 2023, 08:05 AM IST Hdfc Bank share price Live :Hdfc Bank closed at ₹1500.05 on last trading day

On the last day, HDFC Bank had a trading volume of 608,994 shares on the BSE. The closing price of the stock was 1500.05.

