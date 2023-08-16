Hello User
Hdfc Bank share price Today Live Updates : HDFC Bank shares plummet as trading takes a downturn

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:04 AM IST Livemint

Hdfc Bank stock price went down today, 16 Aug 2023, by -0.53 %. The stock closed at 1619.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1610.4 per share. Investors should monitor Hdfc Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hdfc Bank

On the last day, HDFC Bank opened at 1610 and closed at 1619.05. The stock reached a high of 1614.8 and a low of 1600.25. The market capitalization of HDFC Bank is 1,21,727.55 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1757.8 and the 52-week low is 1365.05. The BSE volume for the day was 334,514 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Aug 2023, 09:04 AM IST Hdfc Bank share price Today :Hdfc Bank trading at ₹1610.4, down -0.53% from yesterday's ₹1619.05

As of the current data, the HDFC Bank stock price is 1610.4. There has been a decrease of 0.53% in the stock price, resulting in a net change of -8.65.

16 Aug 2023, 08:10 AM IST Hdfc Bank share price Live :Hdfc Bank closed at ₹1619.05 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, HDFC Bank had a BSE volume of 334,514 shares. The closing price for the day was 1619.05.

