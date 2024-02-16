Hello User
Hdfc Bank share price Today Live Updates : HDFC Bank Soars in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:05 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Hdfc Bank stock price went up today, 16 Feb 2024, by 2.15 %. The stock closed at 1384 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1413.75 per share. Investors should monitor Hdfc Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hdfc Bank Stock Price Today

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today : On the last day, HDFC Bank opened at 1387.8 and closed at 1384. The highest price reached during the day was 1415.25, while the lowest was 1384.5. The market capitalization of HDFC Bank is currently valued at 1073854.17 crore. The 52-week high for the bank's stock is 1757.8, and the 52-week low is 1363.45. The BSE volume for HDFC Bank shares on that day was 489,088.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Feb 2024, 09:05 AM IST Hdfc Bank share price Today :Hdfc Bank trading at ₹1413.75, up 2.15% from yesterday's ₹1384

The current stock price of HDFC Bank is 1413.75. There has been a 2.15% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 29.75.

16 Feb 2024, 08:06 AM IST Hdfc Bank share price Live :Hdfc Bank closed at ₹1384 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, HDFC Bank had a BSE volume of 489,088 shares. The closing price for the day was 1,384.

