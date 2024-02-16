Hdfc Bank share price Today Live Updates : HDFC Bank Soars in Trading Today

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today : On the last day, HDFC Bank opened at ₹1387.8 and closed at ₹1384. The highest price reached during the day was ₹1415.25, while the lowest was ₹1384.5. The market capitalization of HDFC Bank is currently valued at ₹1073854.17 crore. The 52-week high for the bank's stock is ₹1757.8, and the 52-week low is ₹1363.45. The BSE volume for HDFC Bank shares on that day was 489,088.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.