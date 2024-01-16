Hdfc Bank share price Today Live Updates : HDFC Bank stock falls as investors react to negative news

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today : On the last day, HDFC Bank opened at ₹1646.15 and closed at ₹1639.55. The stock had a high of ₹1681 and a low of ₹1644.1. The market capitalization of the bank is ₹1,26,9347.98 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹1757.8 and ₹1460.55 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 9,75,007 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Based on the current data, the HDFC Bank stock is priced at ₹1658.75. It has experienced a percent change of -0.78, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -13.1, suggesting a decrease of ₹13.1 in the stock price.
The current price of HDFC Bank stock is ₹1671.85. It has seen a percent change of 1.97, which indicates a positive movement. The net change in the stock price is 32.3. This suggests that the stock has increased by ₹32.3 from its previous value.
On the last day of trading for HDFC Bank on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 975,007. The closing price for the day was ₹1639.55.
