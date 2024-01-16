Hello User
Hdfc Bank share price Today Live Updates : HDFC Bank stock falls as investors react to negative news

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 10:00 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Hdfc Bank stock price went down today, 16 Jan 2024, by -0.78 %. The stock closed at 1671.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1658.75 per share. Investors should monitor Hdfc Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hdfc Bank Stock Price Today

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today : On the last day, HDFC Bank opened at 1646.15 and closed at 1639.55. The stock had a high of 1681 and a low of 1644.1. The market capitalization of the bank is 1,26,9347.98 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 1757.8 and 1460.55 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 9,75,007 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Jan 2024, 10:00 AM IST Hdfc Bank Live Updates

16 Jan 2024, 09:43 AM IST Hdfc Bank share price update :Hdfc Bank trading at ₹1658.75, down -0.78% from yesterday's ₹1671.85

Based on the current data, the HDFC Bank stock is priced at 1658.75. It has experienced a percent change of -0.78, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -13.1, suggesting a decrease of 13.1 in the stock price.

16 Jan 2024, 09:35 AM IST Hdfc Bank share price live: Price Analysis

16 Jan 2024, 09:06 AM IST Hdfc Bank share price Today :Hdfc Bank trading at ₹1671.85, up 1.97% from yesterday's ₹1639.55

The current price of HDFC Bank stock is 1671.85. It has seen a percent change of 1.97, which indicates a positive movement. The net change in the stock price is 32.3. This suggests that the stock has increased by 32.3 from its previous value.

16 Jan 2024, 08:00 AM IST Hdfc Bank share price Live :Hdfc Bank closed at ₹1639.55 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for HDFC Bank on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 975,007. The closing price for the day was 1639.55.

