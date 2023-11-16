Hello User
Hdfc Bank share price Today Live Updates : HDFC Bank's Stocks Soar as Trading Begins on a High Note

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:40 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Hdfc Bank stock price went up today, 16 Nov 2023, by 0.38 %. The stock closed at 1504.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1509.95 per share. Investors should monitor Hdfc Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hdfc Bank

On the last day, the open price of HDFC Bank was 1500, and it closed at 1489.15. The highest price recorded during the day was 1510.95, while the lowest price was 1500. The market capitalization of HDFC Bank is 1,141,645.17 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1757.8, and the 52-week low is 1460.55. The BSE volume recorded for HDFC Bank was 357,471 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Nov 2023, 09:40 AM IST Hdfc Bank share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.86%
3 Months-6.53%
6 Months-8.18%
YTD-7.6%
1 Year-7.08%
16 Nov 2023, 09:40 AM IST Hdfc Bank share price NSE Live :Hdfc Bank trading at ₹1509.95, up 0.38% from yesterday's ₹1504.3

The current data shows that the stock price of HDFC Bank is 1509.95. There has been a 0.38 percent change in the stock price, which corresponds to a net change of 5.65.

16 Nov 2023, 09:15 AM IST Hdfc Bank share price Today :Hdfc Bank trading at ₹1505.4, up 0.07% from yesterday's ₹1504.3

The current price of HDFC Bank stock is 1505.4. It has experienced a percent change of 0.07, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 1.1, suggesting a positive movement in the stock.

16 Nov 2023, 08:09 AM IST Hdfc Bank share price Live :Hdfc Bank closed at ₹1489.15 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, HDFC Bank on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) had a volume of 357,471 shares. The closing price for the day was 1489.15.

