Hdfc Bank share price Today Live Updates : HDFC Bank's Stocks Soar as Trading Begins on a High Note

On the last day, the open price of HDFC Bank was ₹1500, and it closed at ₹1489.15. The highest price recorded during the day was ₹1510.95, while the lowest price was ₹1500. The market capitalization of HDFC Bank is ₹1,141,645.17 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1757.8, and the 52-week low is ₹1460.55. The BSE volume recorded for HDFC Bank was 357,471 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.86%
|3 Months
|-6.53%
|6 Months
|-8.18%
|YTD
|-7.6%
|1 Year
|-7.08%
On the last day of trading, HDFC Bank on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) had a volume of 357,471 shares. The closing price for the day was ₹1489.15.
