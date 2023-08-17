Hdfc Bank Share Price Live blog for 17 Aug 2023

1 min read.Updated: 17 Aug 2023, 08:02 AM ISTLivemint
Hdfc Bank stock price went down today, 17 Aug 2023, by -0.29 %. The stock closed at 1610.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1605.8 per share. Investors should monitor Hdfc Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
On the last day of trading, HDFC Bank opened at ₹1589 and closed at ₹1610.4. The stock reached a high of ₹1609.75 and a low of ₹1581.95. The market capitalization of HDFC Bank is ₹1213800.48 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1757.8 and the 52-week low is ₹1365.05. The BSE volume for HDFC Bank was 307142 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
17 Aug 2023, 08:03:04 AM IST
Hdfc Bank share price Live :Hdfc Bank closed at ₹1610.4 on last trading day
On the last day, HDFC Bank had a volume of 307,142 shares traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price of the stock was ₹1,610.4.
Download
the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!