Hdfc Bank Share Price Live blog for 17 Aug 2023
LIVE UPDATES

Hdfc Bank Share Price Live blog for 17 Aug 2023

1 min read . Updated: 17 Aug 2023, 08:02 AM IST Livemint

Hdfc Bank stock price went down today, 17 Aug 2023, by -0.29 %. The stock closed at 1610.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1605.8 per share. Investors should monitor Hdfc Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hdfc Bank
Hdfc Bank

On the last day of trading, HDFC Bank opened at 1589 and closed at 1610.4. The stock reached a high of 1609.75 and a low of 1581.95. The market capitalization of HDFC Bank is 1213800.48 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1757.8 and the 52-week low is 1365.05. The BSE volume for HDFC Bank was 307142 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

17 Aug 2023, 08:03:04 AM IST

Hdfc Bank share price Live :Hdfc Bank closed at ₹1610.4 on last trading day

On the last day, HDFC Bank had a volume of 307,142 shares traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price of the stock was 1,610.4.

Recommended For You
