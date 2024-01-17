Hdfc Bank Share Price Live blog for 17 Jan 2024

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today : On the last day, HDFC Bank opened at ₹1674.75 and closed at ₹1671.85. The high for the day was ₹1683.9 and the low was ₹1658.05. The market capitalization of HDFC Bank is ₹1274738.64 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1757.8 and the 52-week low is ₹1460.55. The BSE volume for the day was 268,968 shares.
17 Jan 2024, 08:10 AM IST
