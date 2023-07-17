Hello User
Hdfc Bank share price Today Live Updates : HDFC Bank's Stock Soars in Positive Trading

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 01:15 PM IST Livemint

Hdfc Bank stock price went up today, 17 Jul 2023, by 1.38 %. The stock closed at 1645.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1667.95 per share. Investors should monitor Hdfc Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hdfc Bank

HDFC Bank's opening price on the last day was 1653, and the closing price was 1641.3. The stock reached a high of 1653.1 and a low of 1635 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 919,961.25 crores. The stock's 52-week high is 1757.8, and the 52-week low is 1338.3. The BSE volume for the day was 477,002 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

17 Jul 2023, 01:15 PM IST Hdfc Bank share price update :Hdfc Bank trading at ₹1667.95, up 1.38% from yesterday's ₹1645.2

The current data for HDFC Bank stock shows that the stock price is 1667.95, which represents a 1.38 percent increase. The net change is 22.75, indicating that the stock has gained value.

17 Jul 2023, 01:01 PM IST Hdfc Bank share price NSE Live :Hdfc Bank trading at ₹1655.8, up 0.64% from yesterday's ₹1645.2

The current stock price of HDFC Bank is 1655.8, with a percent change of 0.64 and a net change of 10.6. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.64% and has gained 10.6 points.

17 Jul 2023, 01:00 PM IST HDFC Bank Q1 net profit rises 30% YoY to ₹11,952 crore; NII jumps 21%

HDFC Bank reported a standalone net profit at 11,951.7 crore for the quarter ended June 2023.

https://www.livemint.com/companies/company-results/hdfc-bank-q1-net-profit-rises-30-yoy-to-rs-11-952-crore-nii-jumps-21-11689578419149.html

17 Jul 2023, 12:49 PM IST Hdfc Bank share price Today :Hdfc Bank trading at ₹1651.1, up 0.36% from yesterday's ₹1645.2

The current data of HDFC Bank stock shows that the price is 1651.1. There has been a 0.36 percent change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 5.9.

17 Jul 2023, 12:42 PM IST HDFC twins merger: Income tax implications that HDFC Bank shareholders should know

https://www.livemint.com/money/personal-finance/hdfc-twins-merger-income-tax-implications-that-hdfc-bank-shareholders-should-know-11689574802138.html

17 Jul 2023, 12:30 PM IST Hdfc Bank share price update :Hdfc Bank trading at ₹1648.5, up 0.2% from yesterday's ₹1645.2

The current price of HDFC Bank stock is 1648.5. It has experienced a 0.2 percent change, with a net change of 3.3.

17 Jul 2023, 12:18 PM IST Hdfc Bank share price NSE Live :Hdfc Bank trading at ₹1647.5, up 0.14% from yesterday's ₹1645.2

As of the current data, the stock price of HDFC Bank is 1647.5. There has been a percent change of 0.14, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 2.3, suggesting that the stock has gained 2.3 points.

17 Jul 2023, 12:02 PM IST Hdfc Bank share price Today :Hdfc Bank trading at ₹1643.5, down -0.1% from yesterday's ₹1645.2

The current data of HDFC Bank stock shows that the price is at 1643.5. There has been a slight decrease in the stock price, with a percent change of -0.1. The net change in the stock price is -1.7. Overall, there has been a small decline in the stock price of HDFC Bank.

17 Jul 2023, 11:53 AM IST Hdfc Bank share price Live :Hdfc Bank trading at ₹1642.8, down -0.15% from yesterday's ₹1645.2

The current data for HDFC Bank stock shows that the price is 1642.8. There has been a percent change of -0.15, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -2.4, suggesting a decrease of 2.4 in the stock price. Overall, the stock has experienced a small decline in value.

17 Jul 2023, 11:38 AM IST Hdfc Bank share price update :Hdfc Bank trading at ₹1641.35, down -0.23% from yesterday's ₹1645.2

The current data for HDFC Bank stock shows that the price is 1641.35, with a percent change of -0.23 and a net change of -3.85. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.23% and the value has decreased by 3.85.

17 Jul 2023, 11:22 AM IST Hdfc Bank share price NSE Live :Hdfc Bank trading at ₹1641.2, down -0.24% from yesterday's ₹1645.2

The current data of HDFC Bank stock shows that the price is 1641.2, with a percent change of -0.24 and a net change of -4. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.24% and the net change is a decrease of 4 points.

17 Jul 2023, 11:09 AM IST Hdfc Bank share price Today :Hdfc Bank trading at ₹1642.4, down -0.17% from yesterday's ₹1645.2

The current data for HDFC Bank stock shows that the price is 1642.4. There has been a percent change of -0.17, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -2.8, which means the stock has decreased by 2.8. Overall, the stock has seen a small decline in value.

17 Jul 2023, 10:45 AM IST Hdfc Bank share price Live :Hdfc Bank trading at ₹1641.5, down -0.22% from yesterday's ₹1645.2

The current data of HDFC Bank stock shows that the price is at 1641.5. There has been a percent change of -0.22, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -3.7, meaning that the stock has decreased by 3.7.

17 Jul 2023, 10:36 AM IST Hdfc Bank share price update :Hdfc Bank trading at ₹1640.55, down -0.28% from yesterday's ₹1645.2

The current stock price of HDFC Bank is 1640.55. It has experienced a decrease of 0.28% in percentage change and a net change of -4.65 points.

17 Jul 2023, 10:15 AM IST Hdfc Bank share price NSE Live :Hdfc Bank trading at ₹1643.2, down -0.12% from yesterday's ₹1645.2

The current data for HDFC Bank stock shows that the price is 1643.2. There has been a percent change of -0.12, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -2, meaning the stock has decreased by 2. Overall, the stock price for HDFC Bank has experienced a small decline.

17 Jul 2023, 10:00 AM IST Hdfc Bank share price Today :Hdfc Bank trading at ₹1641.15, down -0.25% from yesterday's ₹1645.2

The current data of HDFC Bank stock shows that the price is 1641.15. There has been a percent change of -0.25, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -4.05, meaning that the stock has decreased by 4.05. Overall, the stock has experienced a small decline in value.

17 Jul 2023, 09:49 AM IST Hdfc Bank share price Live :Hdfc Bank trading at ₹1642, down -0.19% from yesterday's ₹1645.2

The current data of HDFC Bank stock shows that the stock price is 1642, with a percent change of -0.19. This means that the stock has experienced a slight decrease in value. The net change is -3.2, indicating that the stock has decreased by 3.2 points. Overall, this data suggests that HDFC Bank stock has seen a small decline in value.

17 Jul 2023, 09:36 AM IST Hdfc Bank share price update :Hdfc Bank trading at ₹1636.75, down -0.51% from yesterday's ₹1645.2

The current data for HDFC Bank stock shows that the price is 1636.75 with a percent change of -0.51 and a net change of -8.45. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.51% and the net change is a decrease of 8.45 points. Overall, this indicates a negative movement in the stock price of HDFC Bank.

17 Jul 2023, 09:30 AM IST Hdfc Bank Live Updates

17 Jul 2023, 09:20 AM IST Hdfc Bank share price NSE Live :Hdfc Bank trading at ₹1639.65, down -0.34% from yesterday's ₹1645.2

The current price of HDFC Bank stock is 1639.65. It has experienced a percent change of -0.34 and a net change of -5.55.

17 Jul 2023, 09:00 AM IST Hdfc Bank share price Today :Hdfc Bank trading at ₹1645.2, up 0.24% from yesterday's ₹1641.3

The current price of HDFC Bank stock is 1645.2. It has experienced a 0.24 percent change, with a net change of 3.9.

17 Jul 2023, 08:06 AM IST Hdfc Bank share price Live :Hdfc Bank closed at ₹1641.3 yesterday

On the last day of trading, HDFC Bank BSE had a volume of 477,002 shares, with a closing price of 1,641.3.

