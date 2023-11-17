Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Hdfc Bank Share Price Live blog for 17 Nov 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:17 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Hdfc Bank stock price went up today, 17 Nov 2023, by 0.27 %. The stock closed at 1504.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1508.35 per share. Investors should monitor Hdfc Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hdfc Bank

On the last day, HDFC Bank opened at 1510 and closed at 1504.3. The high for the day was 1519.3 and the low was 1504.3. The market cap was at 1144718.8 cr, with a 52-week high of 1757.8 and a 52-week low of 1460.55. The BSE volume for the day was 412610 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

17 Nov 2023, 08:17 AM IST Hdfc Bank share price Live :Hdfc Bank closed at ₹1504.3 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, HDFC Bank's BSE volume was 412,610 shares and the closing price was 1504.3.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.