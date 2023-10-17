Hdfc Bank share price Today Live Updates : Hdfc Bank closed today at ₹1541.35, up 0.77% from yesterday's ₹1529.5

On the last day, HDFC Bank opened at ₹1536.7 and closed at ₹1536.75. The stock reached a high of ₹1536.7 and a low of ₹1522 during the day. The market capitalization of HDFC Bank is ₹1,15,963.28 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1757.8 and the 52-week low is ₹1384. The BSE volume for the day was 589,621 shares. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Hdfc Bank share price Live :Hdfc Bank closed today at ₹1541.35, up 0.77% from yesterday's ₹1529.5

Hdfc Bank share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap HDFC Bank 1541.35 11.85 0.77 1757.8 1427.05 860033.65 ICICI Bank 955.45 4.4 0.46 1008.7 796.1 667173.13 State Bank Of India 576.4 0.7 0.12 629.65 499.35 514414.63 Kotak Mahindra Bank 1771.5 21.3 1.22 2063.0 1644.2 351918.5 Axis Bank 1008.35 3.15 0.31 1047.45 796.9 310254.37

HDFC Bank Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high The 52-week low price of HDFC Bank Ltd stock is 1427.00000, while the 52-week high price is 1757.50000.

Hdfc Bank share price Live :Hdfc Bank trading at ₹1541.95, up 0.81% from yesterday's ₹1529.5

Top active options for Hdfc Bank Top active call options for Hdfc Bank at 17 Oct 14:42 were at strike price of ₹1550.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹1540.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹11.4 (-21.38%) & ₹15.75 (-14.17%) respectively. Top active put options for Hdfc Bank at 17 Oct 14:42 were at strike price of ₹1540.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹1530.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹14.4 (-48.11%) & ₹10.5 (-53.95%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Hdfc Bank share price Today :Hdfc Bank trading at ₹1541, up 0.75% from yesterday's ₹1529.5

Hdfc Bank share price update :Hdfc Bank trading at ₹1543.05, up 0.89% from yesterday's ₹1529.5

Hdfc Bank share price live: Simple Moving Average Days Value 5 Days 1533.19 10 Days 1530.13 20 Days 1550.00 50 Days 1584.60 100 Days 1614.14 300 Days 1622.23

Top active options for Hdfc Bank Top active call options for Hdfc Bank at 17 Oct 13:29 were at strike price of ₹1550.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹1540.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹13.0 (-10.34%) & ₹17.8 (-3.0%) respectively. Top active put options for Hdfc Bank at 17 Oct 13:29 were at strike price of ₹1540.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹1530.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹12.7 (-54.23%) & ₹9.15 (-59.87%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Hdfc Bank share price update :Hdfc Bank trading at ₹1544.45, up 0.98% from yesterday's ₹1529.5

Hdfc Bank share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap HDFC Bank 1541.7 12.2 0.8 1757.8 1427.05 860228.95 ICICI Bank 957.0 5.95 0.63 1008.7 796.1 668255.47 State Bank Of India 577.9 2.2 0.38 629.65 499.35 515753.32 Kotak Mahindra Bank 1761.45 11.25 0.64 2063.0 1644.2 349922.01 Axis Bank 1010.7 5.5 0.55 1047.45 796.9 310977.43

Hdfc Bank share price Live :Hdfc Bank trading at ₹1541.5, up 0.78% from yesterday's ₹1529.5

HDFC Bank faces criticism for ‘Vigil Aunty’ ad, netizens call it ‘anti-Hindu’ https://www.livemint.com/news/india/hdfc-bank-faces-criticism-for-vigil-aunty-ad-netizens-call-it-antihindu-11697522320870.html

Top active options for Hdfc Bank Top active call options for Hdfc Bank at 17 Oct 12:10 were at strike price of ₹1550.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹1540.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹12.0 (-17.24%) & ₹16.45 (-10.35%) respectively. Top active put options for Hdfc Bank at 17 Oct 12:10 were at strike price of ₹1540.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹1530.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹15.15 (-45.41%) & ₹11.1 (-51.32%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Hdfc Bank October futures opened at 1551.2 as against previous close of 1530.65 HDFC Bank is currently trading at a spot price of 1540.9. The bid price is slightly lower at 1540.7, while the offer price is slightly higher at 1541.0. There are 550 shares available at both the bid and offer prices. The open interest for HDFC Bank is 149,143,500.

Hdfc Bank share price update :Hdfc Bank trading at ₹1540.75, up 0.74% from yesterday's ₹1529.5

Top active options for Hdfc Bank Top active call options for Hdfc Bank at 17 Oct 10:40 were at strike price of ₹1550.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹1560.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹12.4 (-14.48%) & ₹9.0 (-20.7%) respectively. Top active put options for Hdfc Bank at 17 Oct 10:40 were at strike price of ₹1540.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹1530.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹16.25 (-41.44%) & ₹12.2 (-46.49%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Hdfc Bank share price Today :Hdfc Bank trading at ₹1539.85, up 0.68% from yesterday's ₹1529.5

Hdfc Bank October futures opened at 1551.2 as against previous close of 1530.65 HDFC Bank is currently trading at a spot price of 1538.7. The bid price stands at 1538.8, while the offer price is 1539.0. The offer quantity is 1650, and the bid quantity is 550. The open interest for HDFC Bank is at 148,493,400.

HDFC Bank share price rises 2% after Q2 results; should you buy, sell or hold the stock? https://www.livemint.com/market/stock-market-news/hdfc-bank-share-price-rises-2-after-q2-results-should-you-buy-sell-or-hold-the-stock-11697514359071.html

Hdfc Bank share price Today :Hdfc Bank trading at ₹1529.5, down -0.47% from yesterday's ₹1536.75 The current data for HDFC Bank stock shows that its price is ₹1529.5, with a percent change of -0.47 and a net change of -7.25. This means that the stock has experienced a slight decrease in value, with a decrease of 0.47% and a decrease of ₹7.25.

Hdfc Bank share price Live :Hdfc Bank closed at ₹1536.75 on last trading day On the last day, HDFC Bank BSE recorded a volume of 589,621 shares with a closing price of ₹1536.75.