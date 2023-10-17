comScore
Hdfc Bank share price Today Live Updates : Hdfc Bank closed today at ₹1541.35, up 0.77% from yesterday's ₹1529.5

21 min read . Updated: 17 Oct 2023, 06:44 PM IST
Livemint

Hdfc Bank stock price went up today, 17 Oct 2023, by 0.77 %. The stock closed at 1529.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1541.35 per share. Investors should monitor Hdfc Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hdfc Bank

On the last day, HDFC Bank opened at 1536.7 and closed at 1536.75. The stock reached a high of 1536.7 and a low of 1522 during the day. The market capitalization of HDFC Bank is 1,15,963.28 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1757.8 and the 52-week low is 1384. The BSE volume for the day was 589,621 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

17 Oct 2023, 06:44:26 PM IST

Hdfc Bank share price Live :Hdfc Bank closed today at ₹1541.35, up 0.77% from yesterday's ₹1529.5

Today, HDFC Bank's stock closed at 1541.35, with a 0.77% increase from yesterday's closing price of 1529.5. This represents a net change of 11.85.

17 Oct 2023, 06:19:57 PM IST

Hdfc Bank share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
HDFC Bank1541.3511.850.771757.81427.05860033.65
ICICI Bank955.454.40.461008.7796.1667173.13
State Bank Of India576.40.70.12629.65499.35514414.63
Kotak Mahindra Bank1771.521.31.222063.01644.2351918.5
Axis Bank1008.353.150.311047.45796.9310254.37
17 Oct 2023, 05:42:22 PM IST

HDFC Bank share price live: Today's Price range

The HDFC Bank stock reached a low price of 1535 and a high price of 1558 in the current day of trading.

17 Oct 2023, 03:20:38 PM IST

HDFC Bank Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high

The 52-week low price of HDFC Bank Ltd stock is 1427.00000, while the 52-week high price is 1757.50000.

17 Oct 2023, 03:13:10 PM IST

Hdfc Bank share price Live :Hdfc Bank trading at ₹1541.95, up 0.81% from yesterday's ₹1529.5

The current data for HDFC Bank stock shows that the price is 1541.95. There has been a 0.81% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 12.45.

17 Oct 2023, 02:42:24 PM IST

Top active options for Hdfc Bank

Top active call options for Hdfc Bank at 17 Oct 14:42 were at strike price of 1550.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 1540.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 11.4 (-21.38%) & 15.75 (-14.17%) respectively.

Top active put options for Hdfc Bank at 17 Oct 14:42 were at strike price of 1540.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 1530.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 14.4 (-48.11%) & 10.5 (-53.95%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

17 Oct 2023, 02:41:37 PM IST

Hdfc Bank share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
HDFC Bank1542.012.50.821757.81427.05860396.34
ICICI Bank953.752.70.281008.7796.1665986.05
State Bank Of India576.40.70.12629.65499.35514414.63
Kotak Mahindra Bank1767.016.80.962063.01644.2351024.55
Axis Bank1007.051.850.181047.45796.9309854.38
17 Oct 2023, 02:40:12 PM IST

Hdfc Bank share price Today :Hdfc Bank trading at ₹1541, up 0.75% from yesterday's ₹1529.5

The current data shows that the stock price of HDFC Bank is 1541. There has been a 0.75% increase in the price, resulting in a net change of 11.5.

17 Oct 2023, 02:12:50 PM IST

HDFC Bank share price live: Today's Price range

The HDFC Bank stock had a low price of 1535 and a high price of 1558 on the current day.

17 Oct 2023, 01:51:26 PM IST

Hdfc Bank share price update :Hdfc Bank trading at ₹1543.05, up 0.89% from yesterday's ₹1529.5

The current data for HDFC Bank stock shows that the price is 1543.05. There has been a percent change of 0.89 and a net change of 13.55.

17 Oct 2023, 01:35:50 PM IST

Hdfc Bank share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days1533.19
10 Days1530.13
20 Days1550.00
50 Days1584.60
100 Days1614.14
300 Days1622.23
17 Oct 2023, 01:29:11 PM IST

Top active options for Hdfc Bank

Top active call options for Hdfc Bank at 17 Oct 13:29 were at strike price of 1550.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 1540.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 13.0 (-10.34%) & 17.8 (-3.0%) respectively.

Top active put options for Hdfc Bank at 17 Oct 13:29 were at strike price of 1540.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 1530.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 12.7 (-54.23%) & 9.15 (-59.87%) respectively.

17 Oct 2023, 01:19:37 PM IST

HDFC Bank share price live: Today's Price range

The HDFC Bank stock reached a low of 1535 and a high of 1558 on the current day.

17 Oct 2023, 01:13:44 PM IST

Hdfc Bank share price update :Hdfc Bank trading at ₹1544.45, up 0.98% from yesterday's ₹1529.5

As of the current data, the HDFC Bank stock price is 1544.45. The stock has experienced a 0.98 percent change, resulting in a net change of 14.95.

17 Oct 2023, 01:01:57 PM IST

Hdfc Bank Live Updates

17 Oct 2023, 12:33:15 PM IST

Hdfc Bank share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
HDFC Bank1541.712.20.81757.81427.05860228.95
ICICI Bank957.05.950.631008.7796.1668255.47
State Bank Of India577.92.20.38629.65499.35515753.32
Kotak Mahindra Bank1761.4511.250.642063.01644.2349922.01
Axis Bank1010.75.50.551047.45796.9310977.43
17 Oct 2023, 12:21:36 PM IST

HDFC Bank share price live: Today's Price range

The HDFC Bank stock had a low price of 1535 and a high price of 1558 on the current day.

17 Oct 2023, 12:20:51 PM IST

Hdfc Bank share price Live :Hdfc Bank trading at ₹1541.5, up 0.78% from yesterday's ₹1529.5

The current data for HDFC Bank stock shows that the price is 1541.5. There has been a percent change of 0.78, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 12, implying that the stock has increased by 12 points.

17 Oct 2023, 12:11:06 PM IST

HDFC Bank faces criticism for ‘Vigil Aunty’ ad, netizens call it ‘anti-Hindu’

https://www.livemint.com/news/india/hdfc-bank-faces-criticism-for-vigil-aunty-ad-netizens-call-it-antihindu-11697522320870.html

17 Oct 2023, 12:10:02 PM IST

Top active options for Hdfc Bank

Top active call options for Hdfc Bank at 17 Oct 12:10 were at strike price of 1550.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 1540.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 12.0 (-17.24%) & 16.45 (-10.35%) respectively.

Top active put options for Hdfc Bank at 17 Oct 12:10 were at strike price of 1540.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 1530.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 15.15 (-45.41%) & 11.1 (-51.32%) respectively.

17 Oct 2023, 11:33:23 AM IST

Hdfc Bank October futures opened at 1551.2 as against previous close of 1530.65

HDFC Bank is currently trading at a spot price of 1540.9. The bid price is slightly lower at 1540.7, while the offer price is slightly higher at 1541.0. There are 550 shares available at both the bid and offer prices. The open interest for HDFC Bank is 149,143,500.

17 Oct 2023, 11:14:35 AM IST

HDFC Bank share price live: Today's Price range

HDFC Bank stock's low price for today is 1535, while the high price is 1558.

17 Oct 2023, 11:12:53 AM IST

Hdfc Bank share price update :Hdfc Bank trading at ₹1540.75, up 0.74% from yesterday's ₹1529.5

As of the current data, the stock price of HDFC Bank is 1540.75. There has been a 0.74 percent change in the stock price, with a net change of 11.25.

17 Oct 2023, 10:40:05 AM IST

Top active options for Hdfc Bank

Top active call options for Hdfc Bank at 17 Oct 10:40 were at strike price of 1550.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 1560.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 12.4 (-14.48%) & 9.0 (-20.7%) respectively.

Top active put options for Hdfc Bank at 17 Oct 10:40 were at strike price of 1540.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 1530.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 16.25 (-41.44%) & 12.2 (-46.49%) respectively.

17 Oct 2023, 10:27:20 AM IST

Hdfc Bank share price Today :Hdfc Bank trading at ₹1539.85, up 0.68% from yesterday's ₹1529.5

The current stock price of HDFC Bank is 1539.85. There has been a 0.68% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 10.35.

17 Oct 2023, 10:22:01 AM IST

HDFC Bank share price live: Today's Price range

HDFC Bank stock reached a low of 1535 and a high of 1558 on the current day.

17 Oct 2023, 10:09:04 AM IST

Hdfc Bank October futures opened at 1551.2 as against previous close of 1530.65

HDFC Bank is currently trading at a spot price of 1538.7. The bid price stands at 1538.8, while the offer price is 1539.0. The offer quantity is 1650, and the bid quantity is 550. The open interest for HDFC Bank is at 148,493,400.

17 Oct 2023, 09:57:06 AM IST

Hdfc Bank Live Updates

17 Oct 2023, 09:31:07 AM IST

HDFC Bank share price rises 2% after Q2 results; should you buy, sell or hold the stock?

https://www.livemint.com/market/stock-market-news/hdfc-bank-share-price-rises-2-after-q2-results-should-you-buy-sell-or-hold-the-stock-11697514359071.html

17 Oct 2023, 09:01:46 AM IST

Hdfc Bank share price Today :Hdfc Bank trading at ₹1529.5, down -0.47% from yesterday's ₹1536.75

The current data for HDFC Bank stock shows that its price is 1529.5, with a percent change of -0.47 and a net change of -7.25. This means that the stock has experienced a slight decrease in value, with a decrease of 0.47% and a decrease of 7.25.

17 Oct 2023, 08:14:19 AM IST

Hdfc Bank share price Live :Hdfc Bank closed at ₹1536.75 on last trading day

On the last day, HDFC Bank BSE recorded a volume of 589,621 shares with a closing price of 1536.75.

