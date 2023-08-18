Hdfc Bank share price Today Live Updates : HDFC Bank Stocks Plummet in Trading Session

On the last day, HDFC Bank opened at ₹1598.9 and closed at ₹1605.8. The stock had a high of ₹1610 and a low of ₹1593.8. The market capitalization of HDFC Bank is ₹1207073.1 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1757.8 and the 52-week low is ₹1365.05. The stock had a trading volume of 133,620 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Hdfc Bank share price live: Price Analysis
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-3.22%
|3 Months
|-8.44%
|6 Months
|-4.02%
|YTD
|-1.89%
|1 Year
|5.79%
Hdfc Bank Live Updates
HDFC BANK
Hdfc Bank share price Today :Hdfc Bank trading at ₹1596.9, down -0.55% from yesterday's ₹1605.8
HDFC Bank stock is currently priced at ₹1596.9. It has experienced a percent change of -0.55, resulting in a net change of -8.9. This means that the stock has decreased in value by 0.55% and by ₹8.9.
Hdfc Bank share price Live :Hdfc Bank closed at ₹1605.8 on last trading day
On the last day, HDFC Bank had a trading volume of 133,620 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was ₹1605.8.
