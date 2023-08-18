Hello User
Hdfc Bank share price Today Live Updates : HDFC Bank Stocks Plummet in Trading Session

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:32 AM IST Livemint

Hdfc Bank stock price went down today, 18 Aug 2023, by -0.55 %. The stock closed at 1605.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1596.9 per share. Investors should monitor Hdfc Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hdfc Bank

On the last day, HDFC Bank opened at 1598.9 and closed at 1605.8. The stock had a high of 1610 and a low of 1593.8. The market capitalization of HDFC Bank is 1207073.1 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1757.8 and the 52-week low is 1365.05. The stock had a trading volume of 133,620 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Aug 2023, 09:32 AM IST Hdfc Bank share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-3.22%
3 Months-8.44%
6 Months-4.02%
YTD-1.89%
1 Year5.79%
18 Aug 2023, 09:31 AM IST Hdfc Bank Live Updates

18 Aug 2023, 09:05 AM IST Hdfc Bank share price Today :Hdfc Bank trading at ₹1596.9, down -0.55% from yesterday's ₹1605.8

HDFC Bank stock is currently priced at 1596.9. It has experienced a percent change of -0.55, resulting in a net change of -8.9. This means that the stock has decreased in value by 0.55% and by 8.9.

18 Aug 2023, 08:16 AM IST Hdfc Bank share price Live :Hdfc Bank closed at ₹1605.8 on last trading day

On the last day, HDFC Bank had a trading volume of 133,620 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 1605.8.

