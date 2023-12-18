Hdfc Bank share price Today Live Updates : HDFC Bank's Stock Plunges in Trading Today

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today : On the last day, HDFC Bank opened at ₹1655.2 and closed at ₹1649.95. The stock reached a high of ₹1666.55 and a low of ₹1646.3. The market capitalization of HDFC Bank is currently ₹12,57,211.29 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1757.8 and the 52-week low is ₹1460.55. The BSE volume for HDFC Bank on that day was 669,526 shares.
The current data of HDFC Bank stock shows that the price is ₹1653.7. There has been a percent change of -0.16, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -2.6, meaning that the stock has decreased by ₹2.6.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.2%
|3 Months
|-5.4%
|6 Months
|3.36%
|YTD
|1.74%
|1 Year
|1.52%
The current data for HDFC Bank stock shows that the price is ₹1654.4. There has been a percent change of -0.11, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -1.9, suggesting a decrease of 1.9 in the stock price.
On the last day of trading, HDFC Bank had a BSE volume of 669,526 shares with a closing price of ₹1649.95.
