Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Hdfc Bank share price Today Live Updates : HDFC Bank's Stock Plunges in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:50 AM IST
Livemint

Hdfc Bank stock price went down today, 18 Dec 2023, by -0.16 %. The stock closed at 1656.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1653.7 per share. Investors should monitor Hdfc Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hdfc Bank Stock Price Today

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today : On the last day, HDFC Bank opened at 1655.2 and closed at 1649.95. The stock reached a high of 1666.55 and a low of 1646.3. The market capitalization of HDFC Bank is currently 12,57,211.29 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1757.8 and the 52-week low is 1460.55. The BSE volume for HDFC Bank on that day was 669,526 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Dec 2023, 09:50 AM IST Hdfc Bank Live Updates

18 Dec 2023, 09:48 AM IST Hdfc Bank share price update :Hdfc Bank trading at ₹1653.7, down -0.16% from yesterday's ₹1656.3

The current data of HDFC Bank stock shows that the price is 1653.7. There has been a percent change of -0.16, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -2.6, meaning that the stock has decreased by 2.6. Overall, this data suggests a small decline in the value of HDFC Bank stock.

18 Dec 2023, 09:32 AM IST Hdfc Bank share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.2%
3 Months-5.4%
6 Months3.36%
YTD1.74%
1 Year1.52%
18 Dec 2023, 09:17 AM IST Hdfc Bank share price Today :Hdfc Bank trading at ₹1654.4, down -0.11% from yesterday's ₹1656.3

The current data for HDFC Bank stock shows that the price is 1654.4. There has been a percent change of -0.11, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -1.9, suggesting a decrease of 1.9 in the stock price. Overall, the stock has experienced a small decline in value.

18 Dec 2023, 08:14 AM IST Hdfc Bank share price Live :Hdfc Bank closed at ₹1649.95 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, HDFC Bank had a BSE volume of 669,526 shares with a closing price of 1649.95.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.