Hdfc Bank Share Price Live blog for 18 Jan 2024

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today : On the last day, HDFC Bank's stock opened at ₹1583.85 and closed at ₹1678.95. The stock reached a high of ₹1596 and a low of ₹1527.25 during the day. The market capitalization of the bank is ₹1166887.53 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1757.8, while the 52-week low is ₹1460.55. The BSE volume for the day was 2211606 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
18 Jan 2024, 08:02 AM IST
Hdfc Bank share price Live :Hdfc Bank closed at ₹1678.95 on last trading day
On the last day of trading, HDFC Bank on the BSE had a volume of 2,211,606 shares with a closing price of ₹1,678.95.