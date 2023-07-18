Hello User
Hdfc Bank share price Today Live Updates : HDFC Bank shows positive trading trend

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 11:34 AM IST Livemint

Hdfc Bank stock price went up today, 18 Jul 2023, by 0.73 %. The stock closed at 1679.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1691.4 per share. Investors should monitor Hdfc Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hdfc Bank

On the last day, HDFC Bank had an opening price of 0.0 and a closing price of 1679.2. The stock reached a high of 1682.05 and a low of 1633.15. The market capitalization of the bank is 1265707.1475735202 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 1757.8 and its 52-week low is 1338.3. However, there were no shares traded on the BSE volume for the day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Jul 2023, 11:34 AM IST Hdfc Bank share price update :Hdfc Bank trading at ₹1691.4, up 0.73% from yesterday's ₹1679.2

The current price of HDFC Bank stock is 1691.4, with a percent change of 0.73 and a net change of 12.2.

18 Jul 2023, 11:23 AM IST Hdfc Bank share price NSE Live :Hdfc Bank trading at ₹1687.4, up 0.49% from yesterday's ₹1679.2

The current data for HDFC Bank stock shows that the price is 1687.4. There has been a 0.49 percent change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 8.2.

18 Jul 2023, 11:03 AM IST Hdfc Bank share price Today :Hdfc Bank trading at ₹1686.0, up 0.4% from yesterday's ₹1679.2

Based on the current data, the HDFC Bank stock price is 1686.0 with a net change of 6.8 and a percent change of 0.4. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 0.4% or 6.8.

18 Jul 2023, 10:45 AM IST Hdfc Bank share price Live :Hdfc Bank trading at ₹1683.4, up 0.25% from yesterday's ₹1679.2

The current stock price of HDFC Bank is 1683.4. There has been a 0.25% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 4.2.

18 Jul 2023, 10:35 AM IST Hdfc Bank share price update :Hdfc Bank trading at ₹1682.4, up 0.19% from yesterday's ₹1679.2

The current stock price of HDFC Bank is 1682.4. There has been a 0.19% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 3.2.

18 Jul 2023, 10:21 AM IST Hdfc Bank share price NSE Live :Hdfc Bank trading at ₹1687, up 0.46% from yesterday's ₹1679.2

The current data for HDFC Bank stock shows that the price is 1687, with a percent change of 0.46 and a net change of 7.8. This means that the stock's price has increased by 0.46% and the net change in price is 7.8.

18 Jul 2023, 10:05 AM IST Hdfc Bank share price Today :Hdfc Bank trading at ₹1688, up 0.52% from yesterday's ₹1679.2

Based on the current data, the stock price of HDFC Bank is 1688. There has been a 0.52 percent change in the stock price, with a net change of 8.8.

18 Jul 2023, 09:50 AM IST Hdfc Bank share price Live :Hdfc Bank trading at ₹1691.1, up 0.71% from yesterday's ₹1679.2

The current data for HDFC Bank stock shows that the stock price is 1691.1. There has been a percent change of 0.71, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 11.9, suggesting that the stock has increased by 11.9 points.

18 Jul 2023, 09:35 AM IST Hdfc Bank share price update :Hdfc Bank trading at ₹1693.5, up 0.85% from yesterday's ₹1679.2

The current data for HDFC Bank stock shows that the price is 1693.5, with a percent change of 0.85 and a net change of 14.3. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 0.85% or 14.3 points.

18 Jul 2023, 09:32 AM IST Hdfc Bank Live Updates

18 Jul 2023, 09:18 AM IST Hdfc Bank share price NSE Live :Hdfc Bank trading at ₹1698, up 1.12% from yesterday's ₹1679.2

The current price of HDFC Bank stock is 1698, with a percent change of 1.12 and a net change of 18.8.

18 Jul 2023, 09:02 AM IST Hdfc Bank share price Today :Hdfc Bank trading at ₹1679.2, up 2.07% from yesterday's ₹1645.2

The current data of HDFC Bank stock shows that the price of the stock is 1679.2. There has been a percent change of 2.07, indicating a positive movement in the stock price. The net change in the stock price is 34, indicating a significant increase. Overall, the stock price of HDFC Bank has shown a positive trend and has experienced a notable increase.

18 Jul 2023, 08:03 AM IST Hdfc Bank share price Live :Hdfc Bank closed at ₹1645.2 yesterday

On the last day of trading, HDFC Bank had a BSE volume of 730,762 shares. The closing price for the day was 1,645.2.

