Hdfc Bank share price Today Live Updates : HDFC Bank shows positive trading trend

On the last day, HDFC Bank had an opening price of ₹0.0 and a closing price of ₹1679.2. The stock reached a high of ₹1682.05 and a low of ₹1633.15. The market capitalization of the bank is ₹1265707.1475735202 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹1757.8 and its 52-week low is ₹1338.3. However, there were no shares traded on the BSE volume for the day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.