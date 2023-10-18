comScore
Hdfc Bank share price Today Live Updates : Hdfc Bank closed today at ₹1519.7, down -1.4% from yesterday's ₹1541.35

26 min read . Updated: 18 Oct 2023, 06:44 PM IST
Livemint

Hdfc Bank stock price went down today, 18 Oct 2023, by -1.4 %. The stock closed at 1541.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1519.7 per share.

Hdfc Bank

On the last day, HDFC Bank opened at 1558 and closed at 1529.5. The stock had a high of 1558 and a low of 1535. The market capitalization of the bank is 11,68,621.72 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1757.8 and the 52-week low is 1427.05. The BSE volume for the day was 366,832 shares.

18 Oct 2023, 06:44:00 PM IST

Hdfc Bank share price Live :Hdfc Bank closed today at ₹1519.7, down -1.4% from yesterday's ₹1541.35

Today, HDFC Bank's stock closed at a price of 1519.7, representing a decrease of 1.4% compared to the previous day. The net change in price was -21.65. Yesterday, the closing price of the stock was 1541.35.

18 Oct 2023, 06:18:50 PM IST

Hdfc Bank share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
HDFC Bank1519.7-21.65-1.41757.81427.05847953.51
ICICI Bank943.5-11.45-1.21008.7796.1658828.66
State Bank Of India572.65-3.75-0.65629.65499.35511067.9
Kotak Mahindra Bank1753.9-17.6-0.992063.01644.2348422.16
Axis Bank992.95-15.4-1.531047.45796.9305516.02
18 Oct 2023, 05:40:06 PM IST

HDFC Bank share price live: Today's Price range

The HDFC Bank stock had a low price of 1518.15 and a high price of 1541.95 on the current day.

18 Oct 2023, 03:47:13 PM IST

Hdfc Bank October futures opened at 1540.0 as against previous close of 1541.55

HDFC Bank is currently trading at a spot price of 1519.1. The bid price stands at 1522.45 with a bid quantity of 550, while the offer price is 1522.8 with an offer quantity of 550. The open interest for HDFC Bank is 148152950.

18 Oct 2023, 03:29:14 PM IST

HDFC Bank Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high

The 52 week low price of HDFC Bank Ltd stock is 1434.00000 and the 52 week high price is 1757.50000.

18 Oct 2023, 03:10:57 PM IST

Hdfc Bank share price update :Hdfc Bank trading at ₹1520, down -1.39% from yesterday's ₹1541.35

The current stock price of HDFC Bank is 1520, which represents a decrease of 1.39% or a net change of -21.35.

18 Oct 2023, 02:55:19 PM IST

Top active options for Hdfc Bank

Top active call options for Hdfc Bank at 18 Oct 14:55 were at strike price of 1550.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 1540.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 5.25 (-53.54%) & 7.4 (-53.46%) respectively.

Top active put options for Hdfc Bank at 18 Oct 14:55 were at strike price of 1520.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 1540.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 13.05 (+66.24%) & 23.1 (+63.25%) respectively.

18 Oct 2023, 02:42:32 PM IST

Hdfc Bank share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
HDFC Bank1541.3511.850.771757.81427.05860033.65
ICICI Bank955.454.40.461008.7796.1667173.13
State Bank Of India576.40.70.12629.65499.35514414.63
Kotak Mahindra Bank1771.521.31.222063.01644.2351918.5
Axis Bank1008.353.150.311047.45796.9310254.37
18 Oct 2023, 02:42:27 PM IST

Hdfc Bank share price Live :Hdfc Bank trading at ₹1541.35, up 0.77% from yesterday's ₹1529.5

As of the current data, the stock price of HDFC Bank is 1541.35. There has been a 0.77 percent increase in the stock price, with a net change of 11.85.

18 Oct 2023, 02:24:04 PM IST

Hdfc Bank October futures opened at 1540.0 as against previous close of 1541.55

HDFC Bank is currently trading at a spot price of 1541.2. The bid price is 1523.3 and the offer price is 1523.7. The bid quantity and offer quantity are both 550. The open interest for HDFC Bank is 147,684,900.

18 Oct 2023, 02:17:59 PM IST

HDFC Bank share price live: Today's Price range

The HDFC Bank stock's low price for the day was 1535, while the high price reached 1558.

18 Oct 2023, 01:50:10 PM IST

Hdfc Bank share price Today :Hdfc Bank trading at ₹1541.35, up 0.77% from yesterday's ₹1529.5

The current stock price of HDFC Bank is 1541.35, with a percent change of 0.77 and a net change of 11.85. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.77% or 11.85.

18 Oct 2023, 01:37:52 PM IST

Hdfc Bank share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days1535.86
10 Days1530.42
20 Days1544.40
50 Days1582.37
100 Days1613.07
300 Days1621.73
18 Oct 2023, 01:27:55 PM IST

Top active options for Hdfc Bank

Top active call options for Hdfc Bank at 18 Oct 13:27 were at strike price of 1550.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 1540.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 5.65 (-50.0%) & 8.15 (-48.74%) respectively.

Top active put options for Hdfc Bank at 18 Oct 13:27 were at strike price of 1520.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 1540.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 12.6 (+60.51%) & 22.35 (+57.95%) respectively.

18 Oct 2023, 01:24:37 PM IST

HDFC Bank share price live: Today's Price range

The HDFC Bank stock had a low price of 1535 and a high price of 1558 on the current day.

18 Oct 2023, 01:04:16 PM IST

Hdfc Bank share price Today :Hdfc Bank trading at ₹1541.35, up 0.77% from yesterday's ₹1529.5

The current data for HDFC Bank stock shows that the price is 1541.35, with a percent change of 0.77. This indicates a slight increase in the stock's value. The net change is 11.85, meaning that the stock has gained 11.85 points. Overall, the data suggests that HDFC Bank stock is performing well and experiencing positive growth.

18 Oct 2023, 12:58:08 PM IST

18 Oct 2023, 12:40:03 PM IST

Hdfc Bank October futures opened at 1540.0 as against previous close of 1541.55

HDFC Bank, a leading Indian banking institution, currently has a spot price of 1541.2. The bid price stands at 1524.95, while the offer price is slightly higher at 1525.2. The offer quantity and bid quantity are both 550. The open interest for HDFC Bank is 143,860,750.

18 Oct 2023, 12:34:56 PM IST

Hdfc Bank share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
HDFC Bank1541.3511.850.771757.81427.05860033.65
ICICI Bank955.454.40.461008.7796.1667173.13
State Bank Of India576.40.70.12629.65499.35514414.63
Kotak Mahindra Bank1771.521.31.222063.01644.2351918.5
Axis Bank1008.353.150.311047.45796.9310254.37
18 Oct 2023, 12:31:18 PM IST

Hdfc Bank share price NSE Live :Hdfc Bank trading at ₹1541.35, up 0.77% from yesterday's ₹1529.5

The current stock price of HDFC Bank is 1541.35, with a percent change of 0.77 and a net change of 11.85. This means that the stock has increased by 0.77% and the price has increased by 11.85.

18 Oct 2023, 12:26:34 PM IST

InCred Equities prefers HDFC Bank over ICICI Bank; here's why

InCred Equities prefers HDFC Bank over ICICI Bank; here's why
https://www.livemint.com/market/stock-market-news/incred-equities-prefers-hdfc-bank-over-icici-bank-heres-why-11697609441046.html

18 Oct 2023, 12:23:32 PM IST

HDFC Bank share price live: Today's Price range

HDFC Bank's stock reached a low of 1535 and a high of 1558 on the current day.

18 Oct 2023, 12:14:04 PM IST

Top active options for Hdfc Bank

Top active call options for Hdfc Bank at 18 Oct 12:14 were at strike price of 1550.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 1540.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 5.6 (-50.44%) & 8.2 (-48.43%) respectively.

Top active put options for Hdfc Bank at 18 Oct 12:14 were at strike price of 1540.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 1520.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 22.6 (+59.72%) & 13.25 (+68.79%) respectively.

18 Oct 2023, 12:07:49 PM IST

Hdfc Bank share price live: Analysts Views

RatingsCurrent1 W Ago1 M Ago3 M Ago
Strong Buy23242524
Buy16151414
Hold4322
Sell0000
Strong Sell0000
18 Oct 2023, 11:58:18 AM IST

Hdfc Bank share price Today :Hdfc Bank trading at ₹1541.35, up 0.77% from yesterday's ₹1529.5

The current stock price of HDFC Bank is 1541.35, with a percent change of 0.77 and a net change of 11.85. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

18 Oct 2023, 11:43:05 AM IST

Hdfc Bank share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
HDFC Bank1541.3511.850.771757.81427.05860033.65
ICICI Bank955.454.40.461008.7796.1667173.13
State Bank Of India576.40.70.12629.65499.35514414.63
Kotak Mahindra Bank1771.521.31.222063.01644.2351918.5
Axis Bank1008.353.150.311047.45796.9310254.37
18 Oct 2023, 11:20:33 AM IST

Hdfc Bank share price update :Hdfc Bank trading at ₹1541.35, up 0.77% from yesterday's ₹1529.5

The current data for HDFC Bank stock shows that the price is 1541.35. There has been a 0.77 percent change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 11.85. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.77 percent or 11.85.

18 Oct 2023, 11:20:03 AM IST

Hdfc Bank October futures opened at 1540.0 as against previous close of 1541.55

HDFC Bank is currently trading at a spot price of 1541.2. The bid price is 1527.7, and the offer price is 1527.95. The offer quantity is 550, while the bid quantity is 1650. The open interest stands at 143,395,450.

18 Oct 2023, 11:15:20 AM IST

HDFC Bank share price live: Today's Price range

HDFC Bank stock's low price for the day is 1535 and the high price is 1558.

18 Oct 2023, 10:53:01 AM IST

Top active options for Hdfc Bank

Top active call options for Hdfc Bank at 18 Oct 10:53 were at strike price of 1550.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 1540.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 7.8 (-30.97%) & 11.7 (-26.42%) respectively.

Top active put options for Hdfc Bank at 18 Oct 10:53 were at strike price of 1540.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 1530.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 16.5 (+16.61%) & 11.8 (+12.38%) respectively.

18 Oct 2023, 10:38:26 AM IST

Hdfc Bank share price update :Hdfc Bank trading at ₹1541.35, up 0.77% from yesterday's ₹1529.5

The current stock price of HDFC Bank is 1541.35 with a percent change of 0.77 and a net change of 11.85. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 0.77% and the value has risen by 11.85.

18 Oct 2023, 10:31:40 AM IST

Hdfc Bank share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
HDFC Bank1541.3511.850.771757.81427.05860033.65
ICICI Bank955.454.40.461008.7796.1667173.13
State Bank Of India576.40.70.12629.65499.35514414.63
Kotak Mahindra Bank1771.521.31.222063.01644.2351918.5
Axis Bank1008.353.150.311047.45796.9310254.37
18 Oct 2023, 10:21:51 AM IST

HDFC Bank share price live: Today's Price range

The HDFC Bank stock had a low price of 1535 and a high price of 1558 on the current day.

18 Oct 2023, 10:04:16 AM IST

Hdfc Bank October futures opened at 1540.0 as against previous close of 1541.55

HDFC Bank, currently trading at a spot price of 1541.2, has a bid price of 1532.2 and an offer price of 1532.3. The offer quantity stands at 550, while the bid quantity is 1650. The stock has an open interest of 142,828,400.

18 Oct 2023, 10:02:26 AM IST

18 Oct 2023, 09:40:17 AM IST

Hdfc Bank share price update :Hdfc Bank trading at ₹1541.35, up 0.77% from yesterday's ₹1529.5

As of the current data, the price of HDFC Bank stock is 1541.35 with a percent change of 0.77 and a net change of 11.85. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value.

18 Oct 2023, 09:35:29 AM IST

Hdfc Bank share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.07%
3 Months-7.62%
6 Months-7.13%
YTD-5.34%
1 Year6.54%
18 Oct 2023, 09:01:41 AM IST

Hdfc Bank share price Today :Hdfc Bank trading at ₹1541.35, up 0.77% from yesterday's ₹1529.5

The current data for HDFC Bank stock shows that the price is 1541.35. There has been a 0.77 percent change in the stock price, with a net change of 11.85.

18 Oct 2023, 08:19:44 AM IST

Hdfc Bank share price Live :Hdfc Bank closed at ₹1529.5 on last trading day

On the last day, HDFC Bank had a BSE volume of 366,832 shares, with a closing price of 1,529.5.

