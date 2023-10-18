Hdfc Bank share price Today Live Updates : Hdfc Bank closed today at ₹1519.7, down -1.4% from yesterday's ₹1541.35

On the last day, HDFC Bank opened at ₹1558 and closed at ₹1529.5. The stock had a high of ₹1558 and a low of ₹1535. The market capitalization of the bank is ₹11,68,621.72 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1757.8 and the 52-week low is ₹1427.05. The BSE volume for the day was 366,832 shares. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Hdfc Bank share price Live :Hdfc Bank closed today at ₹1519.7, down -1.4% from yesterday's ₹1541.35 Today, HDFC Bank's stock closed at a price of ₹1519.7, representing a decrease of 1.4% compared to the previous day. The net change in price was -21.65. Yesterday, the closing price of the stock was ₹1541.35.

Hdfc Bank share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap HDFC Bank 1519.7 -21.65 -1.4 1757.8 1427.05 847953.51 ICICI Bank 943.5 -11.45 -1.2 1008.7 796.1 658828.66 State Bank Of India 572.65 -3.75 -0.65 629.65 499.35 511067.9 Kotak Mahindra Bank 1753.9 -17.6 -0.99 2063.0 1644.2 348422.16 Axis Bank 992.95 -15.4 -1.53 1047.45 796.9 305516.02

HDFC Bank share price live: Today's Price range The HDFC Bank stock had a low price of ₹1518.15 and a high price of ₹1541.95 on the current day.

Hdfc Bank October futures opened at 1540.0 as against previous close of 1541.55 HDFC Bank is currently trading at a spot price of 1519.1. The bid price stands at 1522.45 with a bid quantity of 550, while the offer price is 1522.8 with an offer quantity of 550. The open interest for HDFC Bank is 148152950.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

HDFC Bank Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high The 52 week low price of HDFC Bank Ltd stock is 1434.00000 and the 52 week high price is 1757.50000.

Hdfc Bank share price update :Hdfc Bank trading at ₹1520, down -1.39% from yesterday's ₹1541.35 The current stock price of HDFC Bank is ₹1520, which represents a decrease of 1.39% or a net change of -21.35.

Top active options for Hdfc Bank Top active call options for Hdfc Bank at 18 Oct 14:55 were at strike price of ₹1550.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹1540.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹5.25 (-53.54%) & ₹7.4 (-53.46%) respectively. Top active put options for Hdfc Bank at 18 Oct 14:55 were at strike price of ₹1520.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹1540.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹13.05 (+66.24%) & ₹23.1 (+63.25%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Hdfc Bank share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap HDFC Bank 1541.35 11.85 0.77 1757.8 1427.05 860033.65 ICICI Bank 955.45 4.4 0.46 1008.7 796.1 667173.13 State Bank Of India 576.4 0.7 0.12 629.65 499.35 514414.63 Kotak Mahindra Bank 1771.5 21.3 1.22 2063.0 1644.2 351918.5 Axis Bank 1008.35 3.15 0.31 1047.45 796.9 310254.37

Hdfc Bank share price Live :Hdfc Bank trading at ₹1541.35, up 0.77% from yesterday's ₹1529.5 As of the current data, the stock price of HDFC Bank is ₹1541.35. There has been a 0.77 percent increase in the stock price, with a net change of 11.85. Click here for Hdfc Bank Shareholdings

Hdfc Bank October futures opened at 1540.0 as against previous close of 1541.55 HDFC Bank is currently trading at a spot price of 1541.2. The bid price is 1523.3 and the offer price is 1523.7. The bid quantity and offer quantity are both 550. The open interest for HDFC Bank is 147,684,900.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

HDFC Bank share price live: Today's Price range The HDFC Bank stock's low price for the day was ₹1535, while the high price reached ₹1558.

Hdfc Bank share price Today :Hdfc Bank trading at ₹1541.35, up 0.77% from yesterday's ₹1529.5 The current stock price of HDFC Bank is ₹1541.35, with a percent change of 0.77 and a net change of 11.85. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.77% or ₹11.85.

Hdfc Bank share price live: Simple Moving Average Days Value 5 Days 1535.86 10 Days 1530.42 20 Days 1544.40 50 Days 1582.37 100 Days 1613.07 300 Days 1621.73

Top active options for Hdfc Bank Top active call options for Hdfc Bank at 18 Oct 13:27 were at strike price of ₹1550.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹1540.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹5.65 (-50.0%) & ₹8.15 (-48.74%) respectively. Top active put options for Hdfc Bank at 18 Oct 13:27 were at strike price of ₹1520.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹1540.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹12.6 (+60.51%) & ₹22.35 (+57.95%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

HDFC Bank share price live: Today's Price range The HDFC Bank stock had a low price of ₹1535 and a high price of ₹1558 on the current day.

Hdfc Bank share price Today :Hdfc Bank trading at ₹1541.35, up 0.77% from yesterday's ₹1529.5 The current data for HDFC Bank stock shows that the price is ₹1541.35, with a percent change of 0.77. This indicates a slight increase in the stock's value. The net change is 11.85, meaning that the stock has gained 11.85 points. Overall, the data suggests that HDFC Bank stock is performing well and experiencing positive growth.

Hdfc Bank Live Updates HDFC BANK More Information

Hdfc Bank October futures opened at 1540.0 as against previous close of 1541.55 HDFC Bank, a leading Indian banking institution, currently has a spot price of 1541.2. The bid price stands at 1524.95, while the offer price is slightly higher at 1525.2. The offer quantity and bid quantity are both 550. The open interest for HDFC Bank is 143,860,750.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

Hdfc Bank share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap HDFC Bank 1541.35 11.85 0.77 1757.8 1427.05 860033.65 ICICI Bank 955.45 4.4 0.46 1008.7 796.1 667173.13 State Bank Of India 576.4 0.7 0.12 629.65 499.35 514414.63 Kotak Mahindra Bank 1771.5 21.3 1.22 2063.0 1644.2 351918.5 Axis Bank 1008.35 3.15 0.31 1047.45 796.9 310254.37

Hdfc Bank share price NSE Live :Hdfc Bank trading at ₹1541.35, up 0.77% from yesterday's ₹1529.5 The current stock price of HDFC Bank is ₹1541.35, with a percent change of 0.77 and a net change of 11.85. This means that the stock has increased by 0.77% and the price has increased by ₹11.85.

InCred Equities prefers HDFC Bank over ICICI Bank; here's why https://www.livemint.com/market/stock-market-news/incred-equities-prefers-hdfc-bank-over-icici-bank-heres-why-11697609441046.html

HDFC Bank share price live: Today's Price range HDFC Bank's stock reached a low of ₹1535 and a high of ₹1558 on the current day.

Top active options for Hdfc Bank Top active call options for Hdfc Bank at 18 Oct 12:14 were at strike price of ₹1550.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹1540.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹5.6 (-50.44%) & ₹8.2 (-48.43%) respectively. Top active put options for Hdfc Bank at 18 Oct 12:14 were at strike price of ₹1540.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹1520.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹22.6 (+59.72%) & ₹13.25 (+68.79%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Hdfc Bank share price live: Analysts Views Ratings Current 1 W Ago 1 M Ago 3 M Ago Strong Buy 23 24 25 24 Buy 16 15 14 14 Hold 4 3 2 2 Sell 0 0 0 0 Strong Sell 0 0 0 0

Hdfc Bank share price Today :Hdfc Bank trading at ₹1541.35, up 0.77% from yesterday's ₹1529.5 The current stock price of HDFC Bank is ₹1541.35, with a percent change of 0.77 and a net change of 11.85. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

Hdfc Bank share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap HDFC Bank 1541.35 11.85 0.77 1757.8 1427.05 860033.65 ICICI Bank 955.45 4.4 0.46 1008.7 796.1 667173.13 State Bank Of India 576.4 0.7 0.12 629.65 499.35 514414.63 Kotak Mahindra Bank 1771.5 21.3 1.22 2063.0 1644.2 351918.5 Axis Bank 1008.35 3.15 0.31 1047.45 796.9 310254.37

Hdfc Bank share price update :Hdfc Bank trading at ₹1541.35, up 0.77% from yesterday's ₹1529.5 The current data for HDFC Bank stock shows that the price is ₹1541.35. There has been a 0.77 percent change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 11.85. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.77 percent or ₹11.85.

Hdfc Bank October futures opened at 1540.0 as against previous close of 1541.55 HDFC Bank is currently trading at a spot price of 1541.2. The bid price is 1527.7, and the offer price is 1527.95. The offer quantity is 550, while the bid quantity is 1650. The open interest stands at 143,395,450.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

HDFC Bank share price live: Today's Price range HDFC Bank stock's low price for the day is ₹1535 and the high price is ₹1558.

Top active options for Hdfc Bank Top active call options for Hdfc Bank at 18 Oct 10:53 were at strike price of ₹1550.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹1540.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹7.8 (-30.97%) & ₹11.7 (-26.42%) respectively. Top active put options for Hdfc Bank at 18 Oct 10:53 were at strike price of ₹1540.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹1530.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹16.5 (+16.61%) & ₹11.8 (+12.38%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Hdfc Bank share price update :Hdfc Bank trading at ₹1541.35, up 0.77% from yesterday's ₹1529.5 The current stock price of HDFC Bank is ₹1541.35 with a percent change of 0.77 and a net change of 11.85. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 0.77% and the value has risen by ₹11.85.

Hdfc Bank share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap HDFC Bank 1541.35 11.85 0.77 1757.8 1427.05 860033.65 ICICI Bank 955.45 4.4 0.46 1008.7 796.1 667173.13 State Bank Of India 576.4 0.7 0.12 629.65 499.35 514414.63 Kotak Mahindra Bank 1771.5 21.3 1.22 2063.0 1644.2 351918.5 Axis Bank 1008.35 3.15 0.31 1047.45 796.9 310254.37

HDFC Bank share price live: Today's Price range The HDFC Bank stock had a low price of ₹1535 and a high price of ₹1558 on the current day.

Hdfc Bank October futures opened at 1540.0 as against previous close of 1541.55 HDFC Bank, currently trading at a spot price of 1541.2, has a bid price of 1532.2 and an offer price of 1532.3. The offer quantity stands at 550, while the bid quantity is 1650. The stock has an open interest of 142,828,400.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

Hdfc Bank Live Updates HDFC BANK More Information

Hdfc Bank share price update :Hdfc Bank trading at ₹1541.35, up 0.77% from yesterday's ₹1529.5 As of the current data, the price of HDFC Bank stock is ₹1541.35 with a percent change of 0.77 and a net change of 11.85. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value.

Hdfc Bank share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week 1.07% 3 Months -7.62% 6 Months -7.13% YTD -5.34% 1 Year 6.54%

Hdfc Bank share price Today :Hdfc Bank trading at ₹1541.35, up 0.77% from yesterday's ₹1529.5 The current data for HDFC Bank stock shows that the price is ₹1541.35. There has been a 0.77 percent change in the stock price, with a net change of 11.85.

Hdfc Bank share price Live :Hdfc Bank closed at ₹1529.5 on last trading day On the last day, HDFC Bank had a BSE volume of 366,832 shares, with a closing price of ₹1,529.5.