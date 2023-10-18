Hdfc Bank share price Today Live Updates : Hdfc Bank closed today at 1519.7, down -1.4% from yesterday's 1541.35

On the last day, HDFC Bank opened at ₹1558 and closed at ₹1529.5. The stock had a high of ₹1558 and a low of ₹1535. The market capitalization of the bank is ₹11,68,621.72 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1757.8 and the 52-week low is ₹1427.05. The BSE volume for the day was 366,832 shares.
Today, HDFC Bank's stock closed at a price of ₹1519.7, representing a decrease of 1.4% compared to the previous day. The net change in price was -21.65. Yesterday, the closing price of the stock was ₹1541.35.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|HDFC Bank
|1519.7
|-21.65
|-1.4
|1757.8
|1427.05
|847953.51
|ICICI Bank
|943.5
|-11.45
|-1.2
|1008.7
|796.1
|658828.66
|State Bank Of India
|572.65
|-3.75
|-0.65
|629.65
|499.35
|511067.9
|Kotak Mahindra Bank
|1753.9
|-17.6
|-0.99
|2063.0
|1644.2
|348422.16
|Axis Bank
|992.95
|-15.4
|-1.53
|1047.45
|796.9
|305516.02
The HDFC Bank stock had a low price of ₹1518.15 and a high price of ₹1541.95 on the current day.
HDFC Bank is currently trading at a spot price of 1519.1. The bid price stands at 1522.45 with a bid quantity of 550, while the offer price is 1522.8 with an offer quantity of 550. The open interest for HDFC Bank is 148152950.
The 52 week low price of HDFC Bank Ltd stock is 1434.00000 and the 52 week high price is 1757.50000.
The current stock price of HDFC Bank is ₹1520, which represents a decrease of 1.39% or a net change of -21.35.
Top active call options for Hdfc Bank at 18 Oct 14:55 were at strike price of ₹1550.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹1540.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹5.25 (-53.54%) & ₹7.4 (-53.46%) respectively.
Top active put options for Hdfc Bank at 18 Oct 14:55 were at strike price of ₹1520.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹1540.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹13.05 (+66.24%) & ₹23.1 (+63.25%) respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
As of the current data, the stock price of HDFC Bank is ₹1541.35. There has been a 0.77 percent increase in the stock price, with a net change of 11.85.
HDFC Bank is currently trading at a spot price of 1541.2. The bid price is 1523.3 and the offer price is 1523.7. The bid quantity and offer quantity are both 550. The open interest for HDFC Bank is 147,684,900.
The HDFC Bank stock's low price for the day was ₹1535, while the high price reached ₹1558.
The current stock price of HDFC Bank is ₹1541.35, with a percent change of 0.77 and a net change of 11.85. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.77% or ₹11.85.
|Days
|Value
|5 Days
|1535.86
|10 Days
|1530.42
|20 Days
|1544.40
|50 Days
|1582.37
|100 Days
|1613.07
|300 Days
|1621.73
Top active call options for Hdfc Bank at 18 Oct 13:27 were at strike price of ₹1550.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹1540.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹5.65 (-50.0%) & ₹8.15 (-48.74%) respectively.
Top active put options for Hdfc Bank at 18 Oct 13:27 were at strike price of ₹1520.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹1540.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹12.6 (+60.51%) & ₹22.35 (+57.95%) respectively.
The HDFC Bank stock had a low price of ₹1535 and a high price of ₹1558 on the current day.
The current data for HDFC Bank stock shows that the price is ₹1541.35, with a percent change of 0.77. This indicates a slight increase in the stock's value. The net change is 11.85, meaning that the stock has gained 11.85 points. Overall, the data suggests that HDFC Bank stock is performing well and experiencing positive growth.
HDFC Bank, a leading Indian banking institution, currently has a spot price of 1541.2. The bid price stands at 1524.95, while the offer price is slightly higher at 1525.2. The offer quantity and bid quantity are both 550. The open interest for HDFC Bank is 143,860,750.
The current stock price of HDFC Bank is ₹1541.35, with a percent change of 0.77 and a net change of 11.85. This means that the stock has increased by 0.77% and the price has increased by ₹11.85.
HDFC Bank's stock reached a low of ₹1535 and a high of ₹1558 on the current day.
Top active call options for Hdfc Bank at 18 Oct 12:14 were at strike price of ₹1550.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹1540.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹5.6 (-50.44%) & ₹8.2 (-48.43%) respectively.
Top active put options for Hdfc Bank at 18 Oct 12:14 were at strike price of ₹1540.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹1520.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹22.6 (+59.72%) & ₹13.25 (+68.79%) respectively.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 W Ago
|1 M Ago
|3 M Ago
|Strong Buy
|23
|24
|25
|24
|Buy
|16
|15
|14
|14
|Hold
|4
|3
|2
|2
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
The current stock price of HDFC Bank is ₹1541.35, with a percent change of 0.77 and a net change of 11.85. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.
The current data for HDFC Bank stock shows that the price is ₹1541.35. There has been a 0.77 percent change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 11.85. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.77 percent or ₹11.85.
HDFC Bank is currently trading at a spot price of 1541.2. The bid price is 1527.7, and the offer price is 1527.95. The offer quantity is 550, while the bid quantity is 1650. The open interest stands at 143,395,450.
HDFC Bank stock's low price for the day is ₹1535 and the high price is ₹1558.
Top active call options for Hdfc Bank at 18 Oct 10:53 were at strike price of ₹1550.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹1540.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹7.8 (-30.97%) & ₹11.7 (-26.42%) respectively.
Top active put options for Hdfc Bank at 18 Oct 10:53 were at strike price of ₹1540.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹1530.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹16.5 (+16.61%) & ₹11.8 (+12.38%) respectively.
The current stock price of HDFC Bank is ₹1541.35 with a percent change of 0.77 and a net change of 11.85. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 0.77% and the value has risen by ₹11.85.
The HDFC Bank stock had a low price of ₹1535 and a high price of ₹1558 on the current day.
HDFC Bank, currently trading at a spot price of 1541.2, has a bid price of 1532.2 and an offer price of 1532.3. The offer quantity stands at 550, while the bid quantity is 1650. The stock has an open interest of 142,828,400.
As of the current data, the price of HDFC Bank stock is ₹1541.35 with a percent change of 0.77 and a net change of 11.85. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.07%
|3 Months
|-7.62%
|6 Months
|-7.13%
|YTD
|-5.34%
|1 Year
|6.54%
The current data for HDFC Bank stock shows that the price is ₹1541.35. There has been a 0.77 percent change in the stock price, with a net change of 11.85.
On the last day, HDFC Bank had a BSE volume of 366,832 shares, with a closing price of ₹1,529.5.
