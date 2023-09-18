Hello User
Hdfc Bank Share Price Live blog for 18 Sep 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:06 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Hdfc Bank stock price went up today, 18 Sep 2023, by 1.24 %. The stock closed at 1641.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1661.9 per share. Investors should monitor Hdfc Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hdfc Bank

On the last day, HDFC Bank opened at 1645.6 and closed at 1641.5. The stock reached a high of 1669.25 and a low of 1645.6. The market capitalization of the bank is 12,58,989.87 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 1757.8 and 1365.05 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 420,909 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Sep 2023, 08:06 AM IST Hdfc Bank share price Live :Hdfc Bank closed at ₹1641.5 on last trading day

On the last day, HDFC Bank had a BSE volume of 420,909 shares and closed at a price of 1641.5.

