Hdfc Bank Share Price Live blog for 18 Sep 2023

On the last day, HDFC Bank opened at ₹1645.6 and closed at ₹1641.5. The stock reached a high of ₹1669.25 and a low of ₹1645.6. The market capitalization of the bank is ₹12,58,989.87 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹1757.8 and ₹1365.05 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 420,909 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.