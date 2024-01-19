Hdfc Bank share price Today Live Updates : HDFC Bank's Stock Drops as Trading Turns Bearish

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today : On the last day, HDFC Bank opened at ₹1500.05 and closed at ₹1536.9. The highest price reached during the day was ₹1515.5, while the lowest price was ₹1480. The market capitalization of the bank is ₹1126761.3 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹1757.8 and ₹1460.55 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 2149068 shares.
The current data of HDFC Bank stock shows that the price is ₹1484.05. There has been a percent change of -3.44, indicating a decrease in value, and a net change of -52.85. This suggests that the stock has experienced a significant drop in value.
On the last day of trading, HDFC Bank had a volume of 2,149,068 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was ₹1,536.9.
