Hdfc Bank share price Today Live Updates : HDFC Bank's Stock Drops as Trading Turns Bearish

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:00 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Hdfc Bank stock price went down today, 19 Jan 2024, by -3.44 %. The stock closed at 1536.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1484.05 per share. Investors should monitor Hdfc Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hdfc Bank Stock Price Today

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today : On the last day, HDFC Bank opened at 1500.05 and closed at 1536.9. The highest price reached during the day was 1515.5, while the lowest price was 1480. The market capitalization of the bank is 1126761.3 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 1757.8 and 1460.55 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 2149068 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Jan 2024, 09:00 AM IST Hdfc Bank share price Today :Hdfc Bank trading at ₹1484.05, down -3.44% from yesterday's ₹1536.9

The current data of HDFC Bank stock shows that the price is 1484.05. There has been a percent change of -3.44, indicating a decrease in value, and a net change of -52.85. This suggests that the stock has experienced a significant drop in value.

19 Jan 2024, 08:16 AM IST Hdfc Bank share price Live :Hdfc Bank closed at ₹1536.9 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, HDFC Bank had a volume of 2,149,068 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 1,536.9.

