Hdfc Bank share price Today Live Updates : HDFC Bank Stocks Surge in Positive Trading Session

On the last day, HDFC Bank opened at ₹1695 and closed at ₹1679.2. The stock had a high of ₹1704 and a low of ₹1670.05. The market capitalization of HDFC Bank is ₹1,26,41,99.64 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1757.8 and the 52-week low is ₹1338.3. The BSE volume for the stock on that day was 728,103 shares. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Hdfc Bank share price update :Hdfc Bank trading at ₹1684.85, up 0.46% from yesterday's ₹1677.2 The current price of HDFC Bank stock is ₹1684.85 with a percent change of 0.46. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 7.65, which means the stock has increased by ₹7.65. Share Via

Hdfc Bank share price NSE Live :Hdfc Bank trading at ₹1682.6, up 0.32% from yesterday's ₹1677.2 Based on the current data, the stock price of HDFC Bank is ₹1682.6. The percent change is 0.32, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 5.4, suggesting that the stock has increased by ₹5.4. Share Via

Hdfc Bank share price Today :Hdfc Bank trading at ₹1683.25, up 0.36% from yesterday's ₹1677.2 The current price of HDFC Bank stock is ₹1683.25 with a percent change of 0.36 and a net change of 6.05. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price. Share Via

Hdfc Bank share price Live :Hdfc Bank trading at ₹1685.35, up 0.49% from yesterday's ₹1677.2 The current data of HDFC Bank stock shows that the price is ₹1685.35. There has been a percent change of 0.49, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 8.15, which means the stock has gained 8.15 rupees. Overall, this data suggests that HDFC Bank stock has experienced a small positive movement. Click here for Hdfc Bank Profit Loss Share Via

Hdfc Bank share price update :Hdfc Bank trading at ₹1685.9, up 0.52% from yesterday's ₹1677.2 The current data shows that the stock price of HDFC Bank is ₹1685.9. It has experienced a percent change of 0.52, indicating a slight increase. The net change in the stock price is 8.7, suggesting a positive movement. Share Via

Hdfc Bank share price NSE Live :Hdfc Bank trading at ₹1683.55, up 0.38% from yesterday's ₹1677.2 Based on the current data, the stock price of HDFC Bank is ₹1683.55. There has been a 0.38% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 6.35. Share Via

Hdfc Bank share price Today :Hdfc Bank trading at ₹1677.2, down -0.12% from yesterday's ₹1679.2 The current data for HDFC Bank stock shows that the price is ₹1677.2. There has been a percent change of -0.12, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -2, suggesting a decrease of 2 points. Share Via

Hdfc Bank share price Live :Hdfc Bank closed at ₹1679.2 yesterday On the last day of trading, HDFC Bank had a volume of 728,103 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was ₹1,679.2. Share Via