Hdfc Bank share price Today Live Updates : HDFC Bank Stocks Surge in Positive Trading Session

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 10:32 AM IST Livemint

Hdfc Bank stock price went up today, 19 Jul 2023, by 0.46 %. The stock closed at 1677.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1684.85 per share. Investors should monitor Hdfc Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hdfc Bank

On the last day, HDFC Bank opened at 1695 and closed at 1679.2. The stock had a high of 1704 and a low of 1670.05. The market capitalization of HDFC Bank is 1,26,41,99.64 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1757.8 and the 52-week low is 1338.3. The BSE volume for the stock on that day was 728,103 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Jul 2023, 10:32 AM IST Hdfc Bank share price update :Hdfc Bank trading at ₹1684.85, up 0.46% from yesterday's ₹1677.2

The current price of HDFC Bank stock is 1684.85 with a percent change of 0.46. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 7.65, which means the stock has increased by 7.65.

19 Jul 2023, 10:16 AM IST Hdfc Bank share price NSE Live :Hdfc Bank trading at ₹1682.6, up 0.32% from yesterday's ₹1677.2

Based on the current data, the stock price of HDFC Bank is 1682.6. The percent change is 0.32, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 5.4, suggesting that the stock has increased by 5.4.

19 Jul 2023, 10:01 AM IST Hdfc Bank share price Today :Hdfc Bank trading at ₹1683.25, up 0.36% from yesterday's ₹1677.2

The current price of HDFC Bank stock is 1683.25 with a percent change of 0.36 and a net change of 6.05. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

19 Jul 2023, 09:46 AM IST Hdfc Bank share price Live :Hdfc Bank trading at ₹1685.35, up 0.49% from yesterday's ₹1677.2

The current data of HDFC Bank stock shows that the price is 1685.35. There has been a percent change of 0.49, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 8.15, which means the stock has gained 8.15 rupees. Overall, this data suggests that HDFC Bank stock has experienced a small positive movement.

Click here for Hdfc Bank Profit Loss

19 Jul 2023, 09:35 AM IST Hdfc Bank Live Updates

19 Jul 2023, 09:31 AM IST Hdfc Bank share price update :Hdfc Bank trading at ₹1685.9, up 0.52% from yesterday's ₹1677.2

The current data shows that the stock price of HDFC Bank is 1685.9. It has experienced a percent change of 0.52, indicating a slight increase. The net change in the stock price is 8.7, suggesting a positive movement.

19 Jul 2023, 09:16 AM IST Hdfc Bank share price NSE Live :Hdfc Bank trading at ₹1683.55, up 0.38% from yesterday's ₹1677.2

Based on the current data, the stock price of HDFC Bank is 1683.55. There has been a 0.38% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 6.35.

19 Jul 2023, 09:01 AM IST Hdfc Bank share price Today :Hdfc Bank trading at ₹1677.2, down -0.12% from yesterday's ₹1679.2

The current data for HDFC Bank stock shows that the price is 1677.2. There has been a percent change of -0.12, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -2, suggesting a decrease of 2 points.

19 Jul 2023, 08:08 AM IST Hdfc Bank share price Live :Hdfc Bank closed at ₹1679.2 yesterday

On the last day of trading, HDFC Bank had a volume of 728,103 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 1,679.2.

