Hdfc Bank share price Today Live Updates : HDFC Bank Stock Plummets in Trading Session

On the last day, HDFC Bank opened at a price of ₹1541.95 and closed at ₹1541.35. The stock had a high of ₹1541.95 and a low of ₹1518.15. The market capitalization of HDFC Bank is ₹1152207.11 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1757.8 and the 52-week low is ₹1427.05. The BSE volume for HDFC Bank was 443,038 shares.
As of the current data, the stock price of HDFC Bank is ₹1510.4. It has experienced a percent change of -0.61, indicating a slight decrease. The net change in the stock price is -9.3, implying a decrease of ₹9.3.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.29%
|3 Months
|-8.14%
|6 Months
|-8.76%
|YTD
|-6.66%
|1 Year
|5.26%
The current data shows that the stock price of HDFC Bank is ₹1519.7. It has experienced a percent change of -1.4, indicating a decrease in value. The net change in the stock price is -21.65, reflecting a decrease of ₹21.65.
On the last day of trading, HDFC Bank had a BSE volume of 443,038 shares. The closing price for each share was ₹1541.35.
