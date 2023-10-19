Hello User
Hdfc Bank share price Today Live Updates : HDFC Bank Stock Plummets in Trading Session

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:51 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Hdfc Bank stock price went down today, 19 Oct 2023, by -0.61 %. The stock closed at 1519.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1510.4 per share. Investors should monitor Hdfc Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hdfc Bank

On the last day, HDFC Bank opened at a price of 1541.95 and closed at 1541.35. The stock had a high of 1541.95 and a low of 1518.15. The market capitalization of HDFC Bank is 1152207.11 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1757.8 and the 52-week low is 1427.05. The BSE volume for HDFC Bank was 443,038 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Oct 2023, 09:51 AM IST Hdfc Bank Live Updates

19 Oct 2023, 09:41 AM IST Hdfc Bank share price update :Hdfc Bank trading at ₹1510.4, down -0.61% from yesterday's ₹1519.7

As of the current data, the stock price of HDFC Bank is 1510.4. It has experienced a percent change of -0.61, indicating a slight decrease. The net change in the stock price is -9.3, implying a decrease of 9.3.

19 Oct 2023, 09:35 AM IST Hdfc Bank share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.29%
3 Months-8.14%
6 Months-8.76%
YTD-6.66%
1 Year5.26%
19 Oct 2023, 09:04 AM IST Hdfc Bank share price Today :Hdfc Bank trading at ₹1519.7, down -1.4% from yesterday's ₹1541.35

The current data shows that the stock price of HDFC Bank is 1519.7. It has experienced a percent change of -1.4, indicating a decrease in value. The net change in the stock price is -21.65, reflecting a decrease of 21.65.

19 Oct 2023, 08:24 AM IST Hdfc Bank share price Live :Hdfc Bank closed at ₹1541.35 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, HDFC Bank had a BSE volume of 443,038 shares. The closing price for each share was 1541.35.

