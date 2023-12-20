Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Hdfc Bank Share Price Live blog for 20 Dec 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:13 AM IST
Livemint

Hdfc Bank stock price went down today, 20 Dec 2023, by -0.18 %. The stock closed at 1656 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1653.05 per share. Investors should monitor Hdfc Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hdfc Bank Stock Price Today

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today : On the last day, HDFC Bank opened at 1646 and closed at 1656, with a high of 1658.15 and a low of 1644. The market capitalization of the bank is 1,254,744.39 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 1757.8 and 1460.55 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 271,563 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Dec 2023, 08:14 AM IST Hdfc Bank share price Live :Hdfc Bank closed at ₹1656 on last trading day

On the last day, the volume of shares traded for HDFC Bank on the BSE was 271,563 shares. The closing price for the shares was 1,656.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.