Hdfc Bank Share Price Live blog for 20 Dec 2023

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today : On the last day, HDFC Bank opened at ₹1646 and closed at ₹1656, with a high of ₹1658.15 and a low of ₹1644. The market capitalization of the bank is ₹1,254,744.39 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹1757.8 and ₹1460.55 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 271,563 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.