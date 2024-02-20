Hdfc Bank Share Price Live blog for 20 Feb 2024

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today : On the last day, HDFC Bank's stock opened at ₹1431, closed at ₹1419.9 with a high of ₹1431 and a low of ₹1415.1. The market capitalization stood at ₹1076398.76 crore. The 52-week high was ₹1757.8 and the 52-week low was ₹1363.45. The BSE volume for the day was 808055 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.