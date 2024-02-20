Hello User
Hdfc Bank Share Price Live blog for 20 Feb 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:02 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Hdfc Bank stock price went down today, 20 Feb 2024, by -0.2 %. The stock closed at 1419.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1417.1 per share. Investors should monitor Hdfc Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hdfc Bank Stock Price Today

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today : On the last day, HDFC Bank's stock opened at 1431, closed at 1419.9 with a high of 1431 and a low of 1415.1. The market capitalization stood at 1076398.76 crore. The 52-week high was 1757.8 and the 52-week low was 1363.45. The BSE volume for the day was 808055 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Feb 2024, 08:02 AM IST Hdfc Bank share price Live :Hdfc Bank closed at ₹1419.9 on last trading day

On the last day, HDFC Bank on BSE had a trading volume of 808,055 shares with a closing price of 1419.9.

