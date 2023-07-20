comScore
Hdfc Bank share price Today Live Updates : HDFC Bank sees positive trading results

1 min read . Updated: 20 Jul 2023, 09:00 AM IST Livemint

Hdfc Bank stock price went up today, 20 Jul 2023, by 0.46 %. The stock closed at 1677.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1684.85 per share. Investors should monitor Hdfc Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

On the last day, HDFC Bank opened at 1680 and closed at 1677.2. The stock had a high of 1688.65 and a low of 1675.25. The market capitalization of the bank is 1,26,9965.87 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1757.8 and the 52-week low is 1338.3. The BSE volume for the day was 153,233 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Jul 2023, 09:00:07 AM IST

The current stock price of HDFC Bank is 1684.85 with a percent change of 0.46. This indicates that the stock has increased by 0.46% compared to the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is 7.65, meaning that it has increased by 7.65.

20 Jul 2023, 08:00:48 AM IST

On the last day of trading, HDFC Bank had a BSE volume of 153,233 shares. The closing price for the stock was 1,677.2.

