Hdfc Bank share price Today Live Updates : HDFC Bank sees positive trading results

On the last day, HDFC Bank opened at ₹1680 and closed at ₹1677.2. The stock had a high of ₹1688.65 and a low of ₹1675.25. The market capitalization of the bank is ₹1,26,9965.87 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1757.8 and the 52-week low is ₹1338.3. The BSE volume for the day was 153,233 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current stock price of HDFC Bank is ₹1684.85 with a percent change of 0.46. This indicates that the stock has increased by 0.46% compared to the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is 7.65, meaning that it has increased by ₹7.65.
On the last day of trading, HDFC Bank had a BSE volume of 153,233 shares. The closing price for the stock was ₹1,677.2.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!