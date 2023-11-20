Hdfc Bank Share Price Live blog for 20 Nov 2023

On the last day, HDFC Bank's opening price was ₹1498.85 and the closing price was ₹1508.35. The stock reached a high of ₹1507.55 and a low of ₹1489.2. The market capitalization of the bank was ₹1142214.36 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹1757.8 and the 52-week low was ₹1460.55. The BSE volume for the day was 616783 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.