Hdfc Bank share price Today Live Updates : HDFC Bank shares surge on positive trading day

On the last day, HDFC Bank opened at ₹1507 and closed at ₹1519.7. The stock reached a high of ₹1526.25 and a low of ₹1503.35. The market capitalization of HDFC Bank is currently at ₹1,14,8605.76 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1757.8, while the 52-week low is ₹1427.05. The BSE volume for HDFC Bank on the last day was 575,167 shares.
The current data of HDFC Bank stock shows that the stock price is ₹1518. There has been a 0.2 percent change, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 3.05, suggesting that the stock has increased by ₹3.05.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-2.25%
|3 Months
|-7.64%
|6 Months
|-9.39%
|YTD
|-6.95%
|1 Year
|3.86%
The current price of HDFC Bank stock is ₹1511.9, with a percent change of -0.2 and a net change of -3.05. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
On the last day, HDFC Bank had a trading volume of 575,167 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was ₹1,519.7.
