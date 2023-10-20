Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Hdfc Bank share price Today Live Updates : HDFC Bank shares surge on positive trading day

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 10:05 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Hdfc Bank stock price went up today, 20 Oct 2023, by 0.2 %. The stock closed at 1514.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1518 per share. Investors should monitor Hdfc Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hdfc Bank

On the last day, HDFC Bank opened at 1507 and closed at 1519.7. The stock reached a high of 1526.25 and a low of 1503.35. The market capitalization of HDFC Bank is currently at 1,14,8605.76 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1757.8, while the 52-week low is 1427.05. The BSE volume for HDFC Bank on the last day was 575,167 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Oct 2023, 10:05 AM IST Hdfc Bank share price update :Hdfc Bank trading at ₹1518, up 0.2% from yesterday's ₹1514.95

The current data of HDFC Bank stock shows that the stock price is 1518. There has been a 0.2 percent change, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 3.05, suggesting that the stock has increased by 3.05.

20 Oct 2023, 10:01 AM IST Hdfc Bank Live Updates

20 Oct 2023, 09:35 AM IST Hdfc Bank share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-2.25%
3 Months-7.64%
6 Months-9.39%
YTD-6.95%
1 Year3.86%
20 Oct 2023, 09:22 AM IST Hdfc Bank share price Today :Hdfc Bank trading at ₹1511.9, down -0.2% from yesterday's ₹1514.95

The current price of HDFC Bank stock is 1511.9, with a percent change of -0.2 and a net change of -3.05. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

20 Oct 2023, 08:05 AM IST Hdfc Bank share price Live :Hdfc Bank closed at ₹1519.7 on last trading day

On the last day, HDFC Bank had a trading volume of 575,167 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 1,519.7.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.