Hdfc Bank Share Price Live blog for 20 Sep 2023

On the last day, HDFC Bank opened at ₹1655 and closed at ₹1661.9. The stock had a high of ₹1655 and a low of ₹1626.2. The market capitalization of the bank is ₹1,234,104.0 crore. The 52-week high for HDFC Bank is ₹1757.8, while the 52-week low is ₹1365.05. On the BSE, the stock had a volume of 369,395 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.