Hdfc Bank share price Today Live Updates : HDFC Bank's Stocks Plummet in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:06 AM IST Livemint

Hdfc Bank stock price went down today, 21 Aug 2023, by -0.36 %. The stock closed at 1596.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1591.15 per share. Investors should monitor Hdfc Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hdfc Bank

HDFC Bank (HDB) opened at 1593 and closed at 1596.9 on the last trading day. The stock had a high of 1596.75 and a low of 1585.05. The market capitalization of HDFC Bank is 1,20,392.755 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1757.8 and the 52-week low is 1365.05. The BSE volume for HDFC Bank was 962,584 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Aug 2023, 09:06 AM IST Hdfc Bank share price Today :Hdfc Bank trading at ₹1591.15, down -0.36% from yesterday's ₹1596.9

The current data for HDFC Bank stock shows that the price is 1591.15 with a percent change of -0.36 and a net change of -5.75. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.36% and the actual decrease in price is 5.75.

21 Aug 2023, 08:27 AM IST Hdfc Bank share price Live :Hdfc Bank closed at ₹1596.9 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, HDFC Bank on the BSE recorded a volume of 962,584 shares. The closing price for the shares was 1596.9.

