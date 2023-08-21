Hdfc Bank share price Today Live Updates : HDFC Bank's Stocks Plummet in Trading Today

HDFC Bank (HDB) opened at ₹1593 and closed at ₹1596.9 on the last trading day. The stock had a high of ₹1596.75 and a low of ₹1585.05. The market capitalization of HDFC Bank is ₹1,20,392.755 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1757.8 and the 52-week low is ₹1365.05. The BSE volume for HDFC Bank was 962,584 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for HDFC Bank stock shows that the price is ₹1591.15 with a percent change of -0.36 and a net change of -5.75. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.36% and the actual decrease in price is ₹5.75.
