Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Hdfc Bank share price Today Live Updates : HDFC Bank shares surge in positive trading session

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:02 AM IST
Livemint

Hdfc Bank stock price went up today, 21 Dec 2023, by 0.2 %. The stock closed at 1656.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1659.45 per share. Investors should monitor Hdfc Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hdfc Bank Stock Price Today

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today : On the last day, HDFC Bank opened at 1655.2 and closed at 1653.05. The stock had a high of 1668.55 and a low of 1644.2. The market capitalization of the bank is 1257391.01 crore. The 52-week high is 1757.8 and the 52-week low is 1460.55. The stock had a trading volume of 886915 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Dec 2023, 10:02 AM IST Hdfc Bank December futures opened at 1656.05 as against previous close of 1659.35

HDFC Bank is currently trading at a spot price of 1656.6. The bid price stands at 1658.65, with a bid quantity of 550 shares. The offer price is slightly higher at 1658.95, with an offer quantity of 550 shares. The stock has an open interest of 103,261,950 shares.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

21 Dec 2023, 09:52 AM IST Hdfc Bank Live Updates

21 Dec 2023, 09:40 AM IST Hdfc Bank share price update :Hdfc Bank trading at ₹1659.45, up 0.2% from yesterday's ₹1656.2

The current data for HDFC Bank stock shows that the price is 1659.45. There has been a 0.2 percent change in the stock price, which amounts to a net change of 3.25.

21 Dec 2023, 09:36 AM IST Hdfc Bank share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.6%
3 Months0.4%
6 Months1.31%
YTD1.77%
1 Year1.44%
21 Dec 2023, 09:13 AM IST Hdfc Bank share price Today :Hdfc Bank trading at ₹1651.7, down -0.27% from yesterday's ₹1656.2

As of the current data, the stock price of HDFC Bank is 1651.7. It has experienced a percent change of -0.27, indicating a slight decrease. The net change in the stock price is -4.5, suggesting a decrease of 4.5.

21 Dec 2023, 08:11 AM IST Hdfc Bank share price Live :Hdfc Bank closed at ₹1653.05 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for HDFC Bank on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 886,915. The closing price for the stock was 1653.05.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.