Hdfc Bank share price Today Live Updates : HDFC Bank shares surge in positive trading session

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today : On the last day, HDFC Bank opened at ₹1655.2 and closed at ₹1653.05. The stock had a high of ₹1668.55 and a low of ₹1644.2. The market capitalization of the bank is ₹1257391.01 crore. The 52-week high is ₹1757.8 and the 52-week low is ₹1460.55. The stock had a trading volume of 886915 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).
HDFC Bank is currently trading at a spot price of 1656.6. The bid price stands at 1658.65, with a bid quantity of 550 shares. The offer price is slightly higher at 1658.95, with an offer quantity of 550 shares. The stock has an open interest of 103,261,950 shares.
The current data for HDFC Bank stock shows that the price is ₹1659.45. There has been a 0.2 percent change in the stock price, which amounts to a net change of 3.25.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.6%
|3 Months
|0.4%
|6 Months
|1.31%
|YTD
|1.77%
|1 Year
|1.44%
As of the current data, the stock price of HDFC Bank is ₹1651.7. It has experienced a percent change of -0.27, indicating a slight decrease. The net change in the stock price is -4.5, suggesting a decrease of ₹4.5.
On the last day of trading for HDFC Bank on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 886,915. The closing price for the stock was ₹1653.05.
