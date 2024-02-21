Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Hdfc Bank Share Price Live blog for 21 Feb 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:09 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Hdfc Bank stock price went up today, 21 Feb 2024, by 2.59 %. The stock closed at 1417.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1453.75 per share. Investors should monitor Hdfc Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hdfc Bank Stock Price Today

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today : HDFC Bank opened at 1417.4 and closed at 1417.1 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of 1457 and a low of 1412.25. The market capitalization stands at 1104237.32 crore with a 52-week high of 1757.8 and a 52-week low of 1363.45. The BSE volume for HDFC Bank was 1251133 shares on that day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Feb 2024, 08:09 AM IST Hdfc Bank share price Live :Hdfc Bank closed at ₹1417.1 on last trading day

On the last day, HDFC Bank on the BSE had a trading volume of 1,251,133 shares with a closing price of 1417.1.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!