Hdfc Bank share price Today Live Updates : HDFC Bank stock plummets in today's trading session

On the last day of trading, HDFC Bank opened at ₹1680 and closed at ₹1688.5. The stock's high for the day was ₹1690 and the low was ₹1673.5. The market capitalization of HDFC Bank is ₹1,26,7101.6 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹1757.8 and the 52-week low is ₹1338.3. On the BSE, 32236 shares of HDFC Bank were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.