Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Hdfc Bank share price Today Live Updates : HDFC Bank stock plummets in today's trading session

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 10:04 AM IST Livemint

Hdfc Bank stock price went down today, 21 Jul 2023, by -0.2 %. The stock closed at 1688.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1685.2 per share. Investors should monitor Hdfc Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hdfc Bank

On the last day of trading, HDFC Bank opened at 1680 and closed at 1688.5. The stock's high for the day was 1690 and the low was 1673.5. The market capitalization of HDFC Bank is 1,26,7101.6 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 1757.8 and the 52-week low is 1338.3. On the BSE, 32236 shares of HDFC Bank were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Jul 2023, 10:04 AM IST Hdfc Bank share price Today :Hdfc Bank trading at ₹1685.2, down -0.2% from yesterday's ₹1688.5

The current stock price of HDFC Bank is 1685.2, with a percent change of -0.2 and a net change of -3.3. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.2% and has dropped by 3.3 points.

21 Jul 2023, 09:45 AM IST Hdfc Bank share price Live :Hdfc Bank closed at ₹1688.5 yesterday

On the last day of trading, HDFC Bank had a volume of 32,437 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 1688.5.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.