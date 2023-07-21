Hdfc Bank share price Today Live Updates : HDFC Bank stock plummets in today's trading session

On the last day of trading, HDFC Bank opened at ₹1680 and closed at ₹1688.5. The stock's high for the day was ₹1690 and the low was ₹1673.5. The market capitalization of HDFC Bank is ₹1,26,7101.6 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹1757.8 and the 52-week low is ₹1338.3. On the BSE, 32236 shares of HDFC Bank were traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current stock price of HDFC Bank is ₹1685.2, with a percent change of -0.2 and a net change of -3.3. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.2% and has dropped by 3.3 points.
On the last day of trading, HDFC Bank had a volume of 32,437 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was ₹1688.5.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!