Hdfc Bank Share Price Live blog for 21 Jul 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 10:30 AM IST Livemint

Hdfc Bank stock price went down today, 21 Jul 2023, by -0.45 %. The stock closed at 1688.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1680.9 per share. Investors should monitor Hdfc Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hdfc Bank

On the last day, HDFC Bank opened at 1680 and closed at 1688.5. The stock reached a high of 1690 and a low of 1673.5 during the day. The company's market capitalization is 1266988.53 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1757.8, while the 52-week low is 1338.3. The BSE volume for HDFC Bank was 109641 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Jul 2023, 10:30 AM IST Hdfc Bank share price Live :Hdfc Bank closed at ₹1688.5 yesterday

On the last day, HDFC Bank had a BSE volume of 109,641 shares with a closing price of 1,688.5.

