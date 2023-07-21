Hdfc Bank share price Today Live Updates : HDFC Bank's Stock Plunges as Trading Turns Bearish

On the last day, HDFC Bank opened at ₹1680 and closed at ₹1688.5. The stock reached a high of ₹1690 and a low of ₹1673.5. The market capitalization of the bank is currently at ₹1,26,691.3 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1757.8 and the 52-week low is ₹1338.3. A total of 1,09,793 shares were traded on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.