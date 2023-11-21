Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Hdfc Bank share price Today Live Updates : HDFC Bank's stock soars in today's trading session

LIVE UPDATES
4 min read . 10:15 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Hdfc Bank stock price went up today, 21 Nov 2023, by 0.75 %. The stock closed at 1505.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1516.5 per share. Investors should monitor Hdfc Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hdfc Bank

On the last day of trading, HDFC Bank opened at 1512 and closed at 1505.05. The stock reached a high of 1512.95 and a low of 1501.55. The market capitalization of HDFC Bank is 1,142,024.63 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is 1757.8 and the 52-week low is 1460.55. The BSE volume for HDFC Bank was 339,684 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Nov 2023, 10:15 AM IST HDFC Bank share price live: Today's Price range

The HDFC Bank stock had a low price of 1511.35 and a high price of 1518.95 on the current day.

21 Nov 2023, 10:06 AM IST Hdfc Bank November futures opened at 1517.9 as against previous close of 1510.2

HDFC Bank, a leading Indian financial institution, currently has a spot price of 1516.8. The bid price stands at 1517.8 with a bid quantity of 1650, while the offer price is 1518.2 with an offer quantity of 550. The open interest for HDFC Bank is recorded at 148,227,200.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

21 Nov 2023, 09:52 AM IST Hdfc Bank share price update :Hdfc Bank trading at ₹1516.5, up 0.75% from yesterday's ₹1505.15

The current data for HDFC Bank stock shows that the price is 1516.5 with a percent change of 0.75 and a net change of 11.35. This means that the stock has experienced a slight increase in price, with a positive percent change and net change. Overall, the current data suggests that the HDFC Bank stock is performing well.

21 Nov 2023, 09:51 AM IST Hdfc Bank Live Updates

21 Nov 2023, 09:35 AM IST Hdfc Bank share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.35%
3 Months-5.94%
6 Months-8.28%
YTD-7.55%
1 Year-6.74%
21 Nov 2023, 09:03 AM IST Hdfc Bank share price Today :Hdfc Bank trading at ₹1504.8, down -0.02% from yesterday's ₹1505.05

Based on the current data, the HDFC Bank stock price is 1504.8. There has been a slight decrease in the stock price with a percent change of -0.02 and a net change of -0.25.

21 Nov 2023, 08:06 AM IST Hdfc Bank share price Live :Hdfc Bank closed at ₹1505.05 on last trading day

On the last day, HDFC Bank BSE had a trading volume of 339,684 shares and closed at a price of 1505.05.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.