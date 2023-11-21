Hdfc Bank share price Today Live Updates : HDFC Bank's stock soars in today's trading session

On the last day of trading, HDFC Bank opened at ₹1512 and closed at ₹1505.05. The stock reached a high of ₹1512.95 and a low of ₹1501.55. The market capitalization of HDFC Bank is ₹1,142,024.63 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is ₹1757.8 and the 52-week low is ₹1460.55. The BSE volume for HDFC Bank was 339,684 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The HDFC Bank stock had a low price of ₹1511.35 and a high price of ₹1518.95 on the current day.
HDFC Bank, a leading Indian financial institution, currently has a spot price of 1516.8. The bid price stands at 1517.8 with a bid quantity of 1650, while the offer price is 1518.2 with an offer quantity of 550. The open interest for HDFC Bank is recorded at 148,227,200.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
The current data for HDFC Bank stock shows that the price is ₹1516.5 with a percent change of 0.75 and a net change of 11.35. This means that the stock has experienced a slight increase in price, with a positive percent change and net change. Overall, the current data suggests that the HDFC Bank stock is performing well.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.35%
|3 Months
|-5.94%
|6 Months
|-8.28%
|YTD
|-7.55%
|1 Year
|-6.74%
Based on the current data, the HDFC Bank stock price is ₹1504.8. There has been a slight decrease in the stock price with a percent change of -0.02 and a net change of -0.25.
On the last day, HDFC Bank BSE had a trading volume of 339,684 shares and closed at a price of ₹1505.05.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!