Hdfc Bank share price Today Live Updates : HDFC Bank stock plummets in today's trading

On the last day, HDFC Bank opened at ₹1599 and closed at ₹1629.05. The stock had a high of ₹1599 and a low of ₹1560.6. The market capitalization of the bank is ₹11,85,457.68 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1757.8 and the 52-week low is ₹1365.05. The BSE volume for the stock was 1,92,2144 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
HDFC Bank's stock price is currently at ₹1563.9, with a percent change of -4% and a net change of - ₹65.15. This indicates that the stock has decreased in value by 4% and has experienced a decline of ₹65.15.
On the last day, HDFC Bank had a BSE volume of 1,922,144 shares. The closing price for the day was ₹1,629.05.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!