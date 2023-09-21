Hello User
Hdfc Bank share price Today Live Updates : HDFC Bank stock plummets in today's trading

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:08 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Hdfc Bank stock price went down today, 21 Sep 2023, by -4 %. The stock closed at 1629.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1563.9 per share. Investors should monitor Hdfc Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hdfc Bank

On the last day, HDFC Bank opened at 1599 and closed at 1629.05. The stock had a high of 1599 and a low of 1560.6. The market capitalization of the bank is 11,85,457.68 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1757.8 and the 52-week low is 1365.05. The BSE volume for the stock was 1,92,2144 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Sep 2023, 09:08 AM IST

HDFC Bank's stock price is currently at 1563.9, with a percent change of -4% and a net change of - 65.15. This indicates that the stock has decreased in value by 4% and has experienced a decline of 65.15.

21 Sep 2023, 08:05 AM IST Hdfc Bank share price Live :Hdfc Bank closed at ₹1629.05 on last trading day

On the last day, HDFC Bank had a BSE volume of 1,922,144 shares. The closing price for the day was 1,629.05.

