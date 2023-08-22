Hdfc Bank share price Today Live Updates : HDFC Bank stocks plummet in trading today
1 min read.Updated: 22 Aug 2023, 09:00 AM ISTLivemint
Hdfc Bank stock price went down today, 22 Aug 2023, by -0.13 %. The stock closed at 1591.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1589.05 per share. Investors should monitor Hdfc Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
On the last day, HDFC Bank opened at ₹1595.05 and closed at ₹1591.15. The stock reached a high of ₹1599.85 and a low of ₹1586.95. The market capitalization of the bank is ₹1202338.61 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1757.8 and the 52-week low is ₹1365.05. The BSE volume for the day was 264240 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
22 Aug 2023, 09:00:46 AM IST
Hdfc Bank share price Today :Hdfc Bank trading at ₹1589.05, down -0.13% from yesterday's ₹1591.15
The current data of HDFC Bank stock shows that the price is ₹1589.05. There has been a percent change of -0.13, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -2.1, suggesting a decrease of ₹2.1 from the previous value.
22 Aug 2023, 08:18:45 AM IST
Hdfc Bank share price Live :Hdfc Bank closed at ₹1591.15 on last trading day
On the last day, HDFC Bank had a trading volume of 264,240 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price of the stock was ₹1,591.15.
Download
the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!