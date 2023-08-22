Hdfc Bank share price Today Live Updates : HDFC Bank stocks plummet in trading today

On the last day, HDFC Bank opened at ₹1595.05 and closed at ₹1591.15. The stock reached a high of ₹1599.85 and a low of ₹1586.95. The market capitalization of the bank is ₹1202338.61 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1757.8 and the 52-week low is ₹1365.05. The BSE volume for the day was 264240 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.