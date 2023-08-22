Hdfc Bank share price Today Live Updates : HDFC Bank stocks plummet in trading today

On the last day, HDFC Bank opened at ₹1595.05 and closed at ₹1591.15. The stock reached a high of ₹1599.85 and a low of ₹1586.95. The market capitalization of the bank is ₹1202338.61 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1757.8 and the 52-week low is ₹1365.05. The BSE volume for the day was 264240 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data of HDFC Bank stock shows that the price is ₹1589.05. There has been a percent change of -0.13, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -2.1, suggesting a decrease of ₹2.1 from the previous value.
On the last day, HDFC Bank had a trading volume of 264,240 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price of the stock was ₹1,591.15.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!