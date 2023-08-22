Hello User
Hdfc Bank share price Today Live Updates : HDFC Bank stocks plummet in trading today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:00 AM IST Livemint

Hdfc Bank stock price went down today, 22 Aug 2023, by -0.13 %. The stock closed at 1591.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1589.05 per share. Investors should monitor Hdfc Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hdfc Bank

On the last day, HDFC Bank opened at 1595.05 and closed at 1591.15. The stock reached a high of 1599.85 and a low of 1586.95. The market capitalization of the bank is 1202338.61 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1757.8 and the 52-week low is 1365.05. The BSE volume for the day was 264240 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Aug 2023, 09:00 AM IST Hdfc Bank share price Today :Hdfc Bank trading at ₹1589.05, down -0.13% from yesterday's ₹1591.15

The current data of HDFC Bank stock shows that the price is 1589.05. There has been a percent change of -0.13, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -2.1, suggesting a decrease of 2.1 from the previous value.

22 Aug 2023, 08:18 AM IST Hdfc Bank share price Live :Hdfc Bank closed at ₹1591.15 on last trading day

On the last day, HDFC Bank had a trading volume of 264,240 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price of the stock was 1,591.15.

