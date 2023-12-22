Hdfc Bank share price Today Live Updates : HDFC Bank sees bullish trading today

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today : On the last day, HDFC Bank opened at ₹1651.7 and closed at ₹1656.2. The stock had a high of ₹1689.85 and a low of ₹1649.45. The market capitalization of HDFC Bank is ₹1,280,318.93 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1757.8 and the 52-week low is ₹1460.55. The BSE volume for the day was 314,004 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.