Hdfc Bank share price Today Live Updates : HDFC Bank sees bullish trading today

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today : On the last day, HDFC Bank opened at ₹1651.7 and closed at ₹1656.2. The stock had a high of ₹1689.85 and a low of ₹1649.45. The market capitalization of HDFC Bank is ₹1,280,318.93 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1757.8 and the 52-week low is ₹1460.55. The BSE volume for the day was 314,004 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for HDFC Bank stock shows that the price is ₹1686.4. There has been a percent change of 1.82, indicating an increase in value. The net change is 30.2, indicating a positive change in the stock price. Overall, the stock price for HDFC Bank has increased, and investors may see positive returns.
