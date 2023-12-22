Hello User
Hdfc Bank share price Today Live Updates : HDFC Bank sees bullish trading today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:06 AM IST
Livemint

Hdfc Bank stock price went up today, 22 Dec 2023, by 1.82 %. The stock closed at 1656.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1686.4 per share. Investors should monitor Hdfc Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hdfc Bank Stock Price Today

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today : On the last day, HDFC Bank opened at 1651.7 and closed at 1656.2. The stock had a high of 1689.85 and a low of 1649.45. The market capitalization of HDFC Bank is 1,280,318.93 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1757.8 and the 52-week low is 1460.55. The BSE volume for the day was 314,004 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Dec 2023, 09:06 AM IST Hdfc Bank share price Today :Hdfc Bank trading at ₹1686.4, up 1.82% from yesterday's ₹1656.2

The current data for HDFC Bank stock shows that the price is 1686.4. There has been a percent change of 1.82, indicating an increase in value. The net change is 30.2, indicating a positive change in the stock price. Overall, the stock price for HDFC Bank has increased, and investors may see positive returns.

22 Dec 2023, 08:08 AM IST Hdfc Bank share price Live :Hdfc Bank closed at ₹1656.2 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for HDFC Bank on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 314,004. The closing price of the stock was 1656.2.

