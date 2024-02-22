Hdfc Bank share price Today Live Updates : HDFC Bank Stocks Slide as Market Reacts to Economic Uncertainty

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today : On the last day, HDFC Bank opened at ₹1465 and closed at ₹1453.75 with a high of ₹1465 and a low of ₹1435.05. The market cap was ₹1092425.87 crore. The 52-week high was ₹1757.8 and the 52-week low was ₹1363.45. The BSE volume for HDFC Bank was 364558 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for HDFC Bank stock shows that the price is ₹1438.2 with a percent change of -1.07% and a net change of -15.55. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
