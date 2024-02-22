Hello User
Hdfc Bank share price Today Live Updates : HDFC Bank Stocks Slide as Market Reacts to Economic Uncertainty

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:00 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Hdfc Bank stock price went down today, 22 Feb 2024, by -1.07 %. The stock closed at 1453.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1438.2 per share. Investors should monitor Hdfc Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hdfc Bank Stock Price Today

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today : On the last day, HDFC Bank opened at 1465 and closed at 1453.75 with a high of 1465 and a low of 1435.05. The market cap was 1092425.87 crore. The 52-week high was 1757.8 and the 52-week low was 1363.45. The BSE volume for HDFC Bank was 364558 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Feb 2024, 09:00 AM IST Hdfc Bank share price Today :Hdfc Bank trading at ₹1438.2, down -1.07% from yesterday's ₹1453.75

The current data for HDFC Bank stock shows that the price is 1438.2 with a percent change of -1.07% and a net change of -15.55. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

22 Feb 2024, 08:05 AM IST Hdfc Bank share price Live :Hdfc Bank closed at ₹1453.75 on last trading day

On the last day, HDFC Bank on BSE traded a volume of 364,558 shares with a closing price of 1453.75.

