Hdfc Bank share price Today Live Updates : HDFC Bank Surges in Trading Today

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today : On the last day, HDFC Bank opened at ₹1484.6 and closed at ₹1470.7. The stock reached a high of ₹1495.65 and a low of ₹1475.55. Its market capitalization is ₹11,22,662.76 crore. The 52-week high and low are ₹1757.8 and ₹1460.55 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 2,283,659 shares. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

HDFC Bank share price live: Today's Price range The current day's low price of HDFC Bank stock is ₹1475.55 and the high price is ₹1495.65.

Hdfc Bank share price Today :Hdfc Bank trading at ₹1478.65, up 0.54% from yesterday's ₹1470.7 The current price of HDFC Bank stock is ₹1478.65, with a percent change of 0.54 and a net change of 7.95. This indicates that the stock has seen a slight increase in value.

Top active options for Hdfc Bank Top active call options for Hdfc Bank at 22 Jan 10:54 were at strike price of ₹1500.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) & ₹1600.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) with prices ₹8.6 (-42.09%) & ₹1.1 (-56.0%) respectively. Top active put options for Hdfc Bank at 22 Jan 10:54 were at strike price of ₹1480.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) & ₹1400.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) with prices ₹16.1 (-37.72%) & ₹1.5 (-71.96%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Hdfc Bank share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap HDFC Bank 1478.65 7.95 0.54 1757.8 1460.55 825048.67 ICICI Bank 1008.3 9.2 0.92 1042.65 796.1 704077.31 State Bank Of India 631.5 3.8 0.61 660.4 499.35 563589.24 Kotak Mahindra Bank 1806.45 40.7 2.3 2063.0 1644.2 358861.51 Axis Bank 1117.65 1.65 0.15 1151.5 814.25 343884.36

HDFC Bank share price live: Today's Price range The HDFC Bank stock's low price for the day was ₹1475.55, while the high price was ₹1495.65.

Hdfc Bank share price Today :Hdfc Bank trading at ₹1478.65, up 0.54% from yesterday's ₹1470.7 The stock price of HDFC Bank is currently at ₹1478.65. There has been a 0.54% percent change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 7.95 points.

Hdfc Bank January futures opened at 1483.7 as against previous close of 1476.1 HDFC Bank is currently trading at a spot price of 1478.85. The bid price is slightly higher at 1479.3, while the offer price is 1479.5. The offer quantity stands at 550, while the bid quantity is higher at 1100. The open interest for HDFC Bank is 109,231,650.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

Hdfc Bank Live Updates HDFC BANK More Information

Hdfc Bank share price update :Hdfc Bank trading at ₹1478.65, up 0.54% from yesterday's ₹1470.7 As of the current data, the stock price of HDFC Bank is ₹1478.65. It has experienced a percent change of 0.54, indicating a slight increase. The net change in the stock price is 7.95, suggesting that the stock has gained value.

Hdfc Bank share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week -10.39% 3 Months -11.89% 6 Months -12.24% YTD -13.96% 1 Year -10.55%

Hdfc Bank share price Today :Hdfc Bank trading at ₹1478.65, up 0.54% from yesterday's ₹1470.7 The current price of HDFC Bank stock is ₹1478.65, which represents a percent change of 0.54. The net change in the stock price is 7.95.

Hdfc Bank share price Live :Hdfc Bank closed at ₹1470.7 on last trading day On the last day of HDFC Bank's trading on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 2,283,659. The closing price of each share was ₹1470.7.