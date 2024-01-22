Hdfc Bank share price Today Live Updates : HDFC Bank Surges in Trading Today

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today : On the last day, HDFC Bank opened at ₹1484.6 and closed at ₹1470.7. The stock reached a high of ₹1495.65 and a low of ₹1475.55. Its market capitalization is ₹11,22,662.76 crore. The 52-week high and low are ₹1757.8 and ₹1460.55 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 2,283,659 shares.
The current day's low price of HDFC Bank stock is ₹1475.55 and the high price is ₹1495.65.
The current price of HDFC Bank stock is ₹1478.65, with a percent change of 0.54 and a net change of 7.95. This indicates that the stock has seen a slight increase in value.
Top active call options for Hdfc Bank at 22 Jan 10:54 were at strike price of ₹1500.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) & ₹1600.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) with prices ₹8.6 (-42.09%) & ₹1.1 (-56.0%) respectively.
Top active put options for Hdfc Bank at 22 Jan 10:54 were at strike price of ₹1480.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) & ₹1400.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) with prices ₹16.1 (-37.72%) & ₹1.5 (-71.96%) respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|HDFC Bank
|1478.65
|7.95
|0.54
|1757.8
|1460.55
|825048.67
|ICICI Bank
|1008.3
|9.2
|0.92
|1042.65
|796.1
|704077.31
|State Bank Of India
|631.5
|3.8
|0.61
|660.4
|499.35
|563589.24
|Kotak Mahindra Bank
|1806.45
|40.7
|2.3
|2063.0
|1644.2
|358861.51
|Axis Bank
|1117.65
|1.65
|0.15
|1151.5
|814.25
|343884.36
HDFC Bank is currently trading at a spot price of 1478.85. The bid price is slightly higher at 1479.3, while the offer price is 1479.5. The offer quantity stands at 550, while the bid quantity is higher at 1100. The open interest for HDFC Bank is 109,231,650.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-10.39%
|3 Months
|-11.89%
|6 Months
|-12.24%
|YTD
|-13.96%
|1 Year
|-10.55%
On the last day of HDFC Bank's trading on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 2,283,659. The closing price of each share was ₹1470.7.
