Hdfc Bank share price Today Live Updates : HDFC Bank Surges in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
7 min read . 11:18 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Hdfc Bank stock price went up today, 22 Jan 2024, by 0.54 %. The stock closed at 1470.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1478.65 per share. Investors should monitor Hdfc Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hdfc Bank Stock Price Today

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today : On the last day, HDFC Bank opened at 1484.6 and closed at 1470.7. The stock reached a high of 1495.65 and a low of 1475.55. Its market capitalization is 11,22,662.76 crore. The 52-week high and low are 1757.8 and 1460.55 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 2,283,659 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Jan 2024, 11:18 AM IST HDFC Bank share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price of HDFC Bank stock is 1475.55 and the high price is 1495.65.

22 Jan 2024, 11:13 AM IST Hdfc Bank share price Today :Hdfc Bank trading at ₹1478.65, up 0.54% from yesterday's ₹1470.7

The current price of HDFC Bank stock is 1478.65, with a percent change of 0.54 and a net change of 7.95. This indicates that the stock has seen a slight increase in value.

22 Jan 2024, 10:54 AM IST Top active options for Hdfc Bank

Top active call options for Hdfc Bank at 22 Jan 10:54 were at strike price of 1500.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) & 1600.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) with prices 8.6 (-42.09%) & 1.1 (-56.0%) respectively.

Top active put options for Hdfc Bank at 22 Jan 10:54 were at strike price of 1480.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) & 1400.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) with prices 16.1 (-37.72%) & 1.5 (-71.96%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

22 Jan 2024, 10:45 AM IST Hdfc Bank share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
HDFC Bank1478.657.950.541757.81460.55825048.67
ICICI Bank1008.39.20.921042.65796.1704077.31
State Bank Of India631.53.80.61660.4499.35563589.24
Kotak Mahindra Bank1806.4540.72.32063.01644.2358861.51
Axis Bank1117.651.650.151151.5814.25343884.36
22 Jan 2024, 10:26 AM IST HDFC Bank share price live: Today's Price range

The HDFC Bank stock's low price for the day was 1475.55, while the high price was 1495.65.

22 Jan 2024, 10:20 AM IST Hdfc Bank share price Today :Hdfc Bank trading at ₹1478.65, up 0.54% from yesterday's ₹1470.7

The stock price of HDFC Bank is currently at 1478.65. There has been a 0.54% percent change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 7.95 points.

22 Jan 2024, 10:10 AM IST Hdfc Bank January futures opened at 1483.7 as against previous close of 1476.1

HDFC Bank is currently trading at a spot price of 1478.85. The bid price is slightly higher at 1479.3, while the offer price is 1479.5. The offer quantity stands at 550, while the bid quantity is higher at 1100. The open interest for HDFC Bank is 109,231,650.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

22 Jan 2024, 09:57 AM IST Hdfc Bank Live Updates

22 Jan 2024, 09:49 AM IST Hdfc Bank share price update :Hdfc Bank trading at ₹1478.65, up 0.54% from yesterday's ₹1470.7

As of the current data, the stock price of HDFC Bank is 1478.65. It has experienced a percent change of 0.54, indicating a slight increase. The net change in the stock price is 7.95, suggesting that the stock has gained value.

22 Jan 2024, 09:39 AM IST Hdfc Bank share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-10.39%
3 Months-11.89%
6 Months-12.24%
YTD-13.96%
1 Year-10.55%
22 Jan 2024, 09:05 AM IST Hdfc Bank share price Today :Hdfc Bank trading at ₹1478.65, up 0.54% from yesterday's ₹1470.7

The current price of HDFC Bank stock is 1478.65, which represents a percent change of 0.54. The net change in the stock price is 7.95.

22 Jan 2024, 08:01 AM IST Hdfc Bank share price Live :Hdfc Bank closed at ₹1470.7 on last trading day

On the last day of HDFC Bank's trading on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 2,283,659. The closing price of each share was 1470.7.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.